Hussaini Shia Welfare Association Honours Meritorious Students in Sultanpur

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The ceremony was organised under the leadership of Haider Abbas Khan, president of the Hussaini Shia Welfare Association, Sultanpur. As part of its annual initiative, the association conducted the CHAMPS competition on April 14 in collaboration with the Tawheed-ul-Muslimeen Trust (TMT), Lucknow. Students from Classes 4 to 12 took part in the examination.

Ten students from Sultanpur district achieved notable results, securing top positions at the district level and third place at the Uttar Pradesh level, according to the organisers.

The programme was chaired by Maulana Mohammad Jafar Khan Zargham Sultanpuri, while Razmi Sultanpuri attended as the chief guest.

Among the students honoured were Atifa Batool, Zaira Batool, Mashiyat Zahra, Fazal Abbas, Nahia Fatima, Shareka Batool, Marfa Zainab, Jaziba Batool, Zakia Batool, Ruba Zainab and Fatima Begum.

The association also felicitated Dr Sher Haider Khan, who was identified as a Uttar Pradesh PGT topper, and Mohammad Rehan Khan and Mohammad Altamash Khan for qualifying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Several social workers were also recognised for their contributions, including Dr Mohammad Firoz Khan, Dr Mohtashim Raza Khan, Razmi Sultanpuri, Aqa Sultanpuri, Alamdar Hussain, Aun Hasan, Aman Sultanpuri, Dr Haider Imam Ali and Rizwan Khan.

Guests from Lucknow included Najmul Hasan, Amir Ahmad Zaidi, Rizwan Rizvi, Qamar Haider Rizvi and Zeeshan Haider Rizvi. Other attendees included Mohammad Saklain Khan, Hasan Abdul Qasim, M.H. Khan Gauri, advocate Kausar Zaidi, Dr Hadi Raza, Shamimul Hasan Rizvi, Sultan Haider, Maulana Shakeel Ahmad, Akbar Khan, Sadaqat Hussain, Qaim Mehdi Chand, Maulana Zeeshan Haider, Maulana Tausif Hussain, Zahid Abdi, Zargham Haider and Alam Sultanpuri.

The association holds the annual programme to raise awareness about education, recognise academic achievements and motivate young people to continue striving for success.

Haider Abbas Khan, president of the Hussaini Shia Welfare Association, Sultanpur, provided the information about the event.