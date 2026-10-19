Three-Day Specialized Training Programme on Fatima Studies Begins in Jaunpur

AhlulBayt News Agency: The programme is being held under the *Dawra-e-Takhassusi Tarbiyat-e-Muballigheen* initiative, aimed at deepening knowledge of the life, teachings, moral values and religious contributions of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

The programme focuses on various aspects of Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s (S.A.) life, including her elevated spiritual status, character, worship, piety, patience, knowledge and religious insight. It also highlights the role of her exemplary life in shaping Islamic society and educating women.

During the training sessions, participants are being introduced to effective methods of religious outreach, scholarly interpretation of religious subjects and approaches to communicating the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) in accordance with contemporary needs. The programme seeks to prepare preachers who can convey authentic religious knowledge and the teachings of the Fatimid tradition to the wider public with clarity and well-founded arguments.

According to the organizers, such training initiatives play an important role in promoting religious knowledge, disseminating the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) and strengthening moral and spiritual values in society. Through this three-day programme, efforts are being made to enhance participants’ academic and preaching skills and to ensure that the exemplary life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) reach the younger generation effectively.