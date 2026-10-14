Three-Day Workshop on the Life and Teachings of Lady Fatima Zahra Begins in Mumbai

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A three-day educational workshop titled “Fatima-Shinasi” (Understanding Lady Fatima) has begun at the Imambargah Hall of the Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Jamaat Mosque in Mumbai. The programme focuses on the life, teachings, scholarly status and historical accounts concerning the suffering of Lady Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

The workshop has brought together Islamic scholars and religious speakers for discussions on Qur’anic, jurisprudential, historical, academic and educational themes.

Organisers said the initiative aims to encourage an in-depth study of Lady Fatima Zahra’s life and teachings while equipping scholars and speakers with reliable academic material and research-based insights. The goal is to help them communicate religious knowledge, promote intellectual awareness and encourage moral development through sermons and religious gatherings.

Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi addresses key historical and theological issues

During the workshop, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi delivered lectures on several subjects, including “Fadak: The Qur’anic, Jurisprudential and Historical Case.”

The session examined the importance of studying the Fadak issue through Qur’anic arguments, jurisprudential discussions and historical evidence, with an emphasis on presenting the subject through scholarly research.

Rizvi also discussed the final days of Lady Fatima Zahra’s life, her will, her burial at night and the concealment of her grave. The session highlighted the importance of examining historical sources and narrations concerning these significant events in Islamic history.

In another lecture, titled “The Fatimid School: Spirituality, Family and Women,” Rizvi explored the spiritual and ethical lessons drawn from her life, their relevance to family relationships, and the status and role of women in society. Her example was presented as a source of guidance for personal development, family stability and social reform.

Other scholarly sessions

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Ahmed Ali Abedi delivered a lecture titled “Explanation and Interpretation of the Ziyarat of Lady Fatima Zahra.” The session examined the meaning of the devotional text and the importance of understanding its spiritual and theological dimensions.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Hussain Mehdi Hussaini spoke on “Islamic Books and the Oppression of Lady Fatima Zahra.” He highlighted the importance of studying Islamic sources and examining historical accounts and narrations concerning her life through a scholarly approach.

Strengthening scholarship and religious education

The three-day workshop provides an opportunity for scholars and religious speakers to study the personality, life and teachings of Lady Fatima Zahra and explore different dimensions of the Fatimid school of thought.

The programme also seeks to encourage the use of reliable academic material, historical evidence and religious teachings in sermons and public addresses.

Organisers emphasised the importance of combining accounts of historical events with Qur’anic teachings, authenticated narrations, jurisprudential understanding, ethical guidance and contemporary social concerns during gatherings commemorating Lady Fatima Zahra.

The broader aim is to make the teachings associated with her life more accessible to younger generations and the wider community, while strengthening religious awareness, moral education and informed engagement with Islamic history.