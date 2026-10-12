Al-Abbas Shrine establishes Fatimi House of Sorrows ahead of Lady Fatimah’s martyrdom anniversary (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Staff from the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have installed the "Fatimi House of Sorrows" (*Bayt al-Ahzan*) in preparation for commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), in accordance with the second historical narration.

Sayeid Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, the department's deputy head, stated that installing the Fatimi House of Sorrows within the holy courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) aims to evoke an atmosphere of mourning among visitors. This coincides with the anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra’s (peace be upon her) martyrdom—based on the second narration—and serves to embody the profound significance of this sorrowful occasion.

He added that the Fatimi House of Sorrows features various mourning activities that depict key aspects of Lady al-Zahra’s (peace be upon her) noble life, helping to highlight the injustice she endured and to keep her memory alive in the hearts of visitors.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is committed to commemorating the occasions associated with the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), honoring their noble biographies, and strengthening the visitors' connection to their blessed path.



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