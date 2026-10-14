Literary Event in Karachi Celebrates Hafez Shirazi, Highlights Iran-Pakistan Cultural Ties

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Iranian Cultural Centre in Karachi organised a literary and cultural event commemorating the renowned Persian poet and master of ghazal, Khwaja Shams-ud-Din Muhammad Hafez Shirazi. The gathering was attended by prominent poets, writers, intellectuals and cultural figures who paid tribute to his enduring literary and mystical contributions while highlighting the longstanding cultural and literary ties between Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing the event, renowned Pakistani poet and critic Professor Sehar Ansari said Hafez was not merely a literary treasure of Iran or the Persian language, but an important figure in world literature and culture. He noted that his poetry explores universal themes of hope, love, spiritual insight and human experience, continuing to resonate with readers across languages and cultures.

Ansari also highlighted the profound influence of Persian literature and poets such as Hafez on the literary history of the Indian subcontinent.

Mehdi Molaei, director-general of the Iranian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, spoke on the theme “Lessons from Hafez for Life in Today’s Digital World.” He said Hafez’s thought continues to offer guidance for meaningful and responsible communication.

Molaei identified engagement with historical and literary heritage, the importance of reliable information, intellectual freedom, social responsibility and effective expression as essential principles in the digital age.

In his welcome address, Qasem Moradi, head of the Iranian Cultural Centre in Karachi, greeted the participants and welcomed the presence of distinguished academic and literary personalities gathered to honour Hafez’s legacy.

The event’s chief guest, Akbar Isa Zadeh, Iran’s consul general in Karachi, described Hafez as a symbol of Iran’s cultural identity and resilience. He said the preservation of literary and cultural heritage, even in difficult circumstances, reflected the Iranian nation’s firm commitment to its cultural legacy.

He further emphasised that Hafez’s poetry and the Persian language play an important role in strengthening the historical, literary and cultural bonds between Iran and Pakistan.

During the programme, visual presentations highlighting Iran’s literary and cultural heritage, as well as the views of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Hafez Shirazi, were also displayed.

Poetry in both Persian and Urdu was recited during the gathering, with themes of love, mysticism, humanism and moral values featuring prominently.

The programme was hosted by Dr Javad Hashemi and Sachal Shirazi.

Among those attending were Dr Fatima Hasan, Javed Saba, Nina Adil, Rukhsana Saba, Shabbir Nashish, Bushra Zuberi, Sehar Gul, Faheem Shinas Kazmi, Farhan Jafri Paikar, Yasmin Raas, Zaheer Abbas, Akhtar Kaleem, Zeb-un-Nisa, Nadeem Naqvi and Dr Javed Manzar, along with other literary and cultural figures.

The event served as a tribute to Hafez Shirazi’s lasting literary legacy and an opportunity to promote the shared heritage of Persian and Urdu literature and the longstanding cultural connections between Iran and Pakistan.