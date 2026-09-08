Pakistani Shia Scholar: Promoting Martyr Leader’s Vision Is Our Responsibility

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special session titled “New Global Developments and Our Religious Responsibilities” was held at Jamia Al-Najaf in Skardu, Baltistan, under the Zaviya program organized by the Skardu district chapter of ISO Pakistan.

The session was addressed by Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Ali Murtaza Zaidi, who spoke about changing global conditions, the goals and vision of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s resilience, the US-led global order, and the collective responsibilities of Shia Muslims in Pakistan.

Maulana Zaidi said that the central objective of Ayatollah Khamenei’s struggle was to build a faithful, dignified, self-reliant and capable Muslim community that could stand with confidence against global arrogance. He described self-confidence, a strong relationship with God, scientific and academic progress, institution-building, effective use of national resources and long-term planning as key foundations of this vision.

Referring to Iran, he said the country had continued to develop its defense, scientific, industrial and national capabilities despite years of sanctions and international pressure. According to him, Iran’s resilience demonstrates how a nation can confront external pressure through self-reliance and confidence in its own capabilities.

Discussing the changing international environment, Maulana Zaidi said that, in his view, the era of American global dominance is moving toward its end and the world is entering a new phase of global balance.

He stressed that Muslims, particularly Shia communities, should not remain passive observers during these changes. Instead, he said, they should organize their collective strength, improve their intellectual and academic capacity, and play a more effective political and social role.

Maulana Zaidi also said that the true way to honor the legacy of the late leader was not limited to expressions of grief and emotion, but required translating his goals into practical action. He called for greater attention to self-reform, prayer, the Quran, religious awareness, ethics, education and collective responsibility.

Addressing young people, he urged them to avoid wasting their potential and to move away from a culture of complacency. He encouraged them to focus on quality, skills and excellence, while calling for resources to be invested in schools, colleges, universities, research centers and long-term religious and educational institutions rather than extravagance and displays of wealth.

Speaking about Shia Muslims in Pakistan, Maulana Zaidi described the current period as an important historical opportunity. He called on Shia communities across Karachi, Punjab, Baltistan and other parts of the country to strengthen their sense of shared responsibility and collective interests.

He further emphasized the importance of strengthening intellectual and collective ties with the system of Wilayat-e-Faqih and playing an effective role in the changing global environment.

Concluding his address, Maulana Syed Ali Murtaza Zaidi said that lessons from Iran’s resilience, confidence in indigenous capabilities, proper use of resources, institution-building and collective unity could form the basis of an effective strategy for facing new global challenges. He urged the community to focus on addressing its own weaknesses and pursuing organized, long-term efforts to realize its full potential.