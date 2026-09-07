Lucknow Cleric Calls for Muslim Unity Amid Shifting Global Power

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during Friday prayers at Shahi Asifi Mosque in Lucknow on September 4, Zaidi discussed religious observance, the importance of Muslim unity, changing geopolitical dynamics and developments in Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine.

In his sermon, Zaidi urged worshippers to observe taqwa, or God-consciousness, and emphasised the importance of self-discipline and moral conduct. He said religious knowledge should be accompanied by purification of the self, warning that knowledge without ethical character could become a source of misguidance rather than guidance.

Emphasis on Muslim unity

Referring to Unity Week, traditionally observed from 12 to 17 Rabi al-Awwal by some Muslim communities to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Zaidi said unity did not require Muslims to abandon their individual beliefs.

He argued that Muslims could remain committed to their respective theological positions while focusing on areas of common agreement.

“Unity does not mean giving up one's beliefs,” he said, stressing that internal conflict weakens the Muslim community while cooperation can strengthen it.

Zaidi also linked the teachings of the prophets to the pursuit of justice, citing Quranic verses concerning the establishment of justice and the Prophet Muhammad as an example for believers.

Changing global balance of power

Addressing international affairs, Zaidi said the world was passing through a period of significant geopolitical change.

He argued that the dominance exercised by Western powers over the global order for several centuries was facing challenges, with signs of economic and political influence shifting increasingly toward the East.

He urged Muslims to reassess their thinking and strategies in response to these changes, saying that internal division and political weakness could have serious consequences for communities.

Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine

Zaidi also discussed developments in Iran and the wider Middle East. He said Iran had faced prolonged international pressure and sanctions but maintained that resistance and resilience remained important features of the country's political outlook.

He cautioned worshippers against accepting every report circulating through the media without verification, urging them to examine the original source and credibility of information.

On Yemen, Zaidi said conflicts were not determined solely by military strength but also by morale and perseverance. He referred to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his public emphasis on resistance and fearlessness.

Discussing the situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, Zaidi expressed concern over civilian and child casualties and called for greater international attention to the humanitarian crisis.

He said the international community had a responsibility to protect human life and work toward an end to injustice.

Environmental responsibility

The sermon also touched on recent natural disasters. Referring to flooding and severe weather in Nepal, Zaidi prayed for the safety of those affected and urged people to reflect on their relationship with the natural environment.

He said protecting natural resources and the environment was ultimately connected to safeguarding human life and the wellbeing of future generations.

During the sermon, Zaidi also expressed condolences over the death of Maulana Syed Muhammad Siyat Naqvi, a religious scholar and Friday prayer leader from Amroha, and paid tribute to his religious and scholarly contributions.

Zaidi concluded by urging Muslims to combine religious commitment with moral self-improvement, unity and awareness of rapidly changing global circumstances.