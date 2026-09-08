Yemen warns Saudi Arabia will pay heavy price for al-Jawf prison airstrike

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces have warned that Saudi Arabia will pay a heavy price for its ongoing acts of aggression against the Arab Peninsula nation, following a Saudi airstrike on a correctional facility in al-Jawf that left more than a dozen casualties.

Army spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Monday evening that the Riyadh regime has launched new rounds of airstrikes and committed further massacres in Yemen in tandem with a tight blockade against its southern neighbor.

He pointed out that the most recent Saudi terrorist acts against Yemen included the deadly strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, reconnaissance flights over multiple districts, and supplying allied militants with various types of munitions.

Saree promised that Yemeni military forces will not let the Saudi aggression go unanswered.

The Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, in a statement on Monday, put the number of casualties in the Saudi airstrikes against the central prison in the al-Hazm district of al-Jawf province at 14.

The ministry noted that seven people -- six inmates and a visiting child-- were killed in the aerial assaults, while as many individuals, among them a female visitor, were wounded.

It noted that rescue and search operations are still ongoing at the targeted site.

Shortly afterwards, Saree announced in a separate statement that Yemeni air defense units had managed to intercept and shoot down a CH-4 reconnaissance and precision strike drone as it was carrying out hostilities in the skies over Jawf.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was struck with a surface-to-air missile, he added.

This marks the fourth drone belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) that Yemeni military units have downed over the past 24 hours.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, asserting that the authorities in Riyadh have upheld “an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years, "exploiting our resources and enforcing a total blockade."

The Yemeni armed forces have subsequently reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, together with its allies, imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that serves its interests.

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