India; Around-the-Clock Sit-in by Muslims at Historic Mosque in Protest Against Demolition Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hundreds of Muslims in the city of Ujjain in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, in protest against the plan to demolish part of the historic "Shahi" Mosque in this city, have gathered in shifts inside the mosque; an action that has intensified after the increase in the presence of police forces and the deployment of rapid response forces around the mosque.

According to Indian media reports, this mosque is to be partially demolished within the framework of a plan to widen one of the streets of Ujjain and on the eve of holding the religious ritual ceremony in Hindu tradition, "Simhastha Kumbh," in 2028. The protesters say it has been about two weeks that they have been present inside the mosque around the clock and in different shifts, and the five daily prayers are also held in this place.

According to this report, after last night the police forces increased and "rapid response" forces were deployed at the location and demolition equipment was also transferred to the site, a large number of Muslims gathered inside and around the mosque and the operation was stopped. A member of the mosque committee also announced that at least a thousand people were present inside the mosque after the noon prayer, and those present replace one another in shifts.

"Mufti Juned," one of the scholars of the city of Indore, protesting the mosque demolition plan, said that if this mosque is demolished, 28 other mosques may also be subjected to such actions. He emphasized that the demolition of religious buildings for the implementation of development plans should not be in a way that leads to the gradual elimination of mosques. He also referred to the previous demolition of the "Takhiya" Mosque in Ujjain and said Muslims, due to what they consider unfulfilled promises by officials, have decided to be present at the location to protect the Shahi Mosque.

The Shahi Mosque is located near the "Mahakaleshwar" Temple and the "Shipra" River, and the disputed plan includes widening the route to a width of 15 meters. The Madhya Pradesh High Court in early September rejected two petitions against the decision of the Ujjain municipality and argued that the municipality's action was carried out within the framework of regulations and considering traffic needs and the presence of a large number of pilgrims at the 2028 ceremony. This court had also announced that on the same route, parts of 10 temples and one mosque had previously been removed, and Ujjain officials have also carried out actions related to development plans regarding about 80 religious sites.

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