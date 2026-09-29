Scholarly Gathering on Imam Mahdi and Marjaiyyah Held in West Bengal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The programme was organised by the India office of Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Yaqubi in cooperation with and under the supervision of Aliya Academy. Discussions focused on the role of Marjaiyyah—the system of religious authority followed by Shia Muslims—during the period of the occultation of Imam Mahdi, as well as the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with religious authorities.

The gathering opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Sheikh Arshad Ali Qummi. Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sheikh Jamshid Ali Qummi then delivered a speech on the need for and benefits of religious authority during the period of the Greater Occultation. He emphasised the importance of seeking guidance from qualified religious scholars and trusted transmitters of religious knowledge.

Poetry praising Imam Ali and Imam Mahdi was presented by Ahl al-Bayt poet Mizan Ghazi. Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Syed Qaid Abbas Rizvi also presented a poetic tribute in honour of Imam Hasan al-Askari.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sheikh Maqbool Hussain Qummi, secretary of the Majlis-e-Ulama of West Bengal, spoke about the significance of Marjaiyyah and its role in the religious lives of believers. He also highlighted efforts by Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Yaqubi to engage with Muslims and young people in West Bengal through educational and religious programmes.

Maulana Sheikh Asghar Ali Ghayen discussed the benefits of maintaining a connection with recognised religious authorities and the perceived difficulties associated with distancing oneself from them. He urged members of the community to consult qualified Marjas on matters concerning their religious obligations.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Syed Firoz Hussain Zaidi spoke about the need for educational, religious and intellectual programmes in the contemporary era. He stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the community and religious authorities, particularly among younger generations.

Sheikh Masoom Ali, a representative of the Marjaiyyah, explained the objectives of such gatherings and their role in providing religious and intellectual guidance to young people during the occultation of Imam Mahdi.

At the conclusion of the programme, framed portraits of Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Yaqubi were presented by his India office to representatives of six participating groups. The gathering ended with prayers and supplication. Biryani was also distributed among attendees as tabarruk in remembrance of Imam Hussain.

Religious scholars and young participants called for similar educational, intellectual and religious programmes to be organised in the future, with the aim of increasing awareness among the community—particularly young people—about the role and significance of Marjaiyyah during the occultation of Imam Mahdi.