Self-Development and Community Guidance Seminar Held in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The seminar focused on various aspects of community service, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, employment and social welfare.

The programme began with a Quran recitation by Maulana Ali Mohammad Maroofi.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Sayyid Ali Hashim Abidi said the initiative was launched on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir in the name of Umm al-Mu'minin Lady Khadija (peace be upon her), with the aim of supporting the community in education, healthcare and employment.

He expressed hope that the initiative would benefit from the spiritual blessings associated with Lady Khadija.

Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Abbas Waiz introduced the SKI Foundation and outlined its objectives and community service activities.

Several speakers, including Sayyid Wasiul Abbas, Director of BYS Skill Pvt. Ltd.; social worker Ainul Raza; Zakira Meraj Fatima; advocate Zubi Zaidi; Jamshed Khan; Sara Fatima; Ashfaq from IndusInd Bank; Maulana Shahid, Pradhan of Pune; and Sayyid Mohammad Ali Taqvi, shared their views and experiences on self-development and setting a constructive direction for individuals and society.

The seminar was chaired by Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Sayyid Ashraf Ali Gharavi, representative of Ayatollah al-Sistani. He concluded the programme with prayers and a vote of thanks.

Certificates and prizes were also presented to students who successfully passed the 2026 annual examinations of the “Ahya'u Amrana” Maktabs.

The participating institutions included Maktab al-Meraj Sarfarazganj, Maktab-e-Sakina Muftiganj, Dar-uz-Zahra Vishal City, Maqsad-e-Hussaini Ghasmandi, Mufeed Islamic Education Centre Muftiganj and Maktab Imam Muhammad Taqi Rustamnagar.

The seminar was conducted by Nayab Bilyavi and attended by religious scholars, social workers and community figures from different parts of India, along with a large number of men and women from the community.