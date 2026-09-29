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Memorial Banners Displayed in Lucknow to Mark Second Anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom

29 September 2026 - 13:26
News ID: 1871617
Source: Abna24
Memorial Banners Displayed in Lucknow to Mark Second Anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom

Memorial banners were displayed at the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas in Lucknow to mark the second anniversary of the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A commemorative programme titled “We Remain Committed to Our Promise” was also organized at the shrine in his memory. A large number of people participated in the event, where tribute was paid to Nasrallah on the occasion of his second anniversary.

The banners displayed at the shrine highlighted the memory of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and were part of the commemorative activities held to remember him.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah served as Hezbollah’s Secretary-General for decades and was a prominent figure in Lebanese politics and regional affairs. He was martyred in the September 2024 in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon while fighting against Zionist aggression against his country.

Similar remembrance programmes have been held by his supporters and affiliated groups in different countries to mark the anniversary. The event in Lucknow was also organized as part of these commemorative activities.

Memorial Banners Displayed in Lucknow to Mark Second Anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom

Memorial Banners Displayed in Lucknow to Mark Second Anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom

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