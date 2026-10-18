International conference on “Hayat Tayyibah” opens at Hazrat Abbas holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The second edition of an international conference titled “Characteristics of the Hayat Tayyibah (Good Life) according to the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS)” got underway in the holy city of Karbala on Friday.

It has been organized by the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies—affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in collaboration with the Al-Ameed Scientific and Intellectual Association.

The conference began at the Al-Qasim (AS) Hall within the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

The opening ceremony was attended by Laith al-Musawi and Abbas al-Dada al-Musawi, members of the Board of Directors of the Astan, alongside various figures from religious seminaries and academic circles.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abbas al-Dada al-Musawi said defending our identity, strengthening our sense of belonging, and preserving our cohesion can only be achieved by activating the authority of the Quran, drawing upon Prophetic guidance, and utilizing the teachings of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

“This is particularly crucial at a time when contemporary challenges are assailing our intellectual and value-based framework, and imported models are infiltrating our minds and values—attempting to distort the very criteria for distinguishing right from wrong,” he said.

“We consider it our duty to reconnect people’s lives with religious and ethical principles, ensuring that our Islam remains rooted in its foundational tenets. This is an essential requirement for establishing intellectual and moral immunity.”

Al-Musawi explained that, in light of the Quranic worldview, Prophetic guidance, and the conduct of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), Hayat Tayyibah entails the firm establishment of faith within the heart, the manifestation of righteous deeds, and the existence of harmony between that faith and one’s practical conduct.

It is worth noting that the key themes of this conference include “The concept of Hayat Tayyibah, its pillars, and its foundations”; “The role of faith and belief in shaping Hayat Tayyibah”; “The conduct of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) as a civilizational model for Hayat Tayyibah”; and “The impact of a religious community in fostering Hayat Tayyibah”.

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