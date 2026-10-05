Prophet’s Recognition Is an Important Subject for the New Generation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The programme was organised under the auspices of the Representative Office of the Wali-e-Faqih in India and was attended by a large number of religious scholars, students and young people.

The programme was jointly organised by the Representative Office of the Wali-e-Faqih in India and the Iran Culture House in New Delhi. Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Arif Hussain Mubarakpuri served as the moderator.

The organisers noted that 1,500 years have passed since the birth of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), according to the Gregorian calendar. Born in 571 CE in Makkah, the Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary has been commemorated by Muslims around the world with reverence and devotion.

The programme was held in two sessions. The first session ran from 9 a.m. to noon, while the second session was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first session began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Zaigham Abbas Baqri.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Ashfaq Hussain, head of Hawza Ilmiyya Baqiyatullah Jalalpur, welcomed the participating scholars, students and young people and expressed his gratitude for their presence. Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Arif Hussain Mubarakpuri then outlined the objectives of the programme, describing it as a memorable and significant gathering.

The chief guest and invited instructor, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Ibn-e-Hasan Amelvi, head of the Purvanchal Majlis-e-Ulema wa Waizeen, spoke in detail about various dimensions of the personality of the Prophet of Islam. He emphasised that understanding the Prophet is an extremely important subject for today’s younger generation.

He discussed a range of topics, including the Prophet’s spiritual and luminous creation, his role in the purpose of creation, his extensive knowledge in the light of the Quran and Sunnah, the necessity of recognising the Prophet, the objectives of his mission, his embodiment of divine mercy and his methods of conveying the message of Islam.

Following Friday prayers and lunch, the second session began at 2 p.m. with a Quran recitation by Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Arif Hussain Mubarakpuri. Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Ashfaq Hussain then briefly highlighted various aspects of the life and character of the Prophet.

During the second session, Maulana Ibn-e-Hasan Amelvi elaborated on important aspects of the Prophet’s life as well as his religious and social services. To encourage students’ interest, he recited a couplet by renowned Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi:

“If Allah does not grant the opportunity, it is beyond human capacity;

The blessings of Muhammad are open to all, but knowing Muhammad is not for everyone.”

He explained that the Prophet of Islam was a source of grace and mercy for all humanity, but attaining a true understanding and recognition of his personality is not easy for everyone.

The Prophet of Islam and Knowledge of the Unseen

Addressing the subject of the Prophet’s knowledge, Maulana Ibn-e-Hasan Amelvi also presented another couplet:

“If there is any true knowledge, it is this:

To understand Muhammad is itself enlightenment.”

He further explained the distinction between love for the Prophet and obedience to the Prophet. He also discussed the social conditions during the Prophet’s era, particularly the Makkan and Madinan societies, the characteristics of the Islamic society established by him, the personalities who were among the first to believe in his message, his patience and steadfastness in the path of propagating Islam, and his methods of secret and public preaching.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Hasan Akhtar Mubarakpuri also spoke briefly during the session on “Usool-e-Tarbiyat”, or the principles of education and moral training.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Ramadan Ali Sabri, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Aqeel Abbas Zainabi, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Muhammad Mehdi Amelvi Qummi, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Kounain Raza Mubarakpuri, Maulana Kausar and other religious scholars were also present at the programme.