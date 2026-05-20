Shia Organization Reject Madhya Pradesh High Court Verdict on Kamal Maula Mosque Case

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Majma Ulama wa Khutba Hyderabad Deccan has rejected a recent judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court concerning the historic Kamal Maula Mosque in the city of Dhar, describing it as contrary to historical evidence.

In a statement, its chief patron Maulana Ali Haider Farishta said that the forcible occupation of places of worship belonging to any religion is against basic human dignity and constitutes clear injustice. He added that, according to his view, such actions represent oppression and violate principles of fairness.

Reports suggest that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the management committee of the Kamal Maula Mosque are preparing to challenge the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court of India. They maintain that opposing such rulings is a constitutional right and that they will pursue all legal avenues available.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had also strongly criticized a recent judgment of the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which reportedly identified the Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex as a Saraswati temple. The Board described the ruling as incorrect, unjust, and inconsistent with historical records, government archives, and previous positions of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Board spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said in a press statement that the verdict contradicts historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era documentation, and centuries-old religious usage of the site by the Muslim community. He further argued that the decision goes against the spirit of India’s Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.