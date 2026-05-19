Indian Seminary Students Host “Martyr of Minab Exhibition” in Nagpur

At Rasool-e-Azam seminary in New Kamthi, Nagpur district of Maharashtra, India, a memorial program titled “Martyr of Minab Exhibition” along with a mourning assembly was organized in remembrance of the “martyrs of the path of truth,” specially for the “Martyr Leader of the Ummah,” Ayatollah Imam Khamenei.

The event was presided over by Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Ansar Ali Hindi, director of the Rasool-e-Azam seminary.

The first segment of the program featured the “Martyr of Minab Exhibition,” which displayed drawings recovered from rubble, heartbreaking photographs, and scenes of devastation dedicated to the memory of 168 innocent child martyrs. The exhibition portrayed the shattered dreams and suffering of the oppressed children of Minab through powerful visual depictions, leaving many attendees emotional. A large number of believers, people from different schools of thought, and residents of Kamthi and Nagpur attended the exhibition.

The second phase of the program began after Maghrib prayers with a mourning gathering, commencing with recitation from the Holy Quran. Quran recitation was performed by Mohammad Reza, a student of Rasool-e-Azam seminary, while the introductory address was delivered by Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Mohammad Taqi Hindi. The proceedings were conducted by Maulana Mohammad Muntazir Nagpuri, and Azhar Hussain Haidari presented elegiac poetry.

The gathering was attended by scholars, Sunni and Shia clerics, and members of the Hindu community, all of whom shared their views. Historian and scholar Dr. Mohammad Sharafuddin Sahil stated in his address that the “Martyr Supreme Leader” had challenged the arrogance of global superpowers such as the United States, asserting that despite severe sanctions, Iran remained steadfast in pursuing its objectives.

Riyaz Al-Khaliq, a former teacher at E.M. Rabbani High School, said the life of the “Martyr Supreme Leader” teaches the importance of overcoming sectarian differences and maintaining unity within the community.

Shakir Al-Akram Falahi, associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, remarked that while hearts are wounded and eyes filled with tears, the practical example set by the late leader demonstrates the importance of combining education and training with social service.

Maulana Mohammad Zubair, president of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Foundation, described the late leader as a man of determination and action who sacrificed his life but never bowed before falsehood.

Representing the Hindu community, Sanvidhan Lokhande said that while war is not a solution to problems, any attack must be answered appropriately, adding that advancement in education remains essential. Local ward member Bhokare also criticized American actions and expressed solidarity with Iran.

The program concluded with an address by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Maulana Syed Qamar Hasnain Rizvi, a representative from Delhi and the office of the supreme leader representative. In his speech, he highlighted various aspects of the late leader’s life and spoke about the virtues and sufferings of Imam Reza (A.S.), moving the audience deeply. The gathering ended with prayers led by the cleric.