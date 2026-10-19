One-Day Educational and Training Workshop Held at Iran Culture House in New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The programme aimed to strengthen the intellectual and moral development of young people and promote harmony between religious education and modern academic disciplines.

The workshop was organized by the Educational Assistance Department of the Office of the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India. It sought to equip the younger generation to address contemporary intellectual, ideological, ethical, social and digital challenges through Islamic teachings, rational reasoning and engagement with modern academic discourse.

Rather than being limited to a conventional religious gathering or academic seminar, Young Muslim 360° was conceived as a comprehensive educational initiative focused on personal development, independent thinking, ethical awareness, social responsibility and future planning.

Bridging Religious Seminaries and Modern Universities

The conceptual framework, educational design and training strategy of Young Muslim 360° were developed through the intellectual and academic efforts of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Aun Naqvi, Educational Assistant at the Office of the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India.

Dr. Aun Naqvi, a teacher and researcher associated with Al-Mustafa International University and the author of several scholarly works, has emphasized the importance of strengthening intellectual and educational cooperation between Islamic seminaries and modern universities.

According to the educational philosophy behind the initiative, contemporary challenges facing young people cannot be adequately addressed through religious education alone or exclusively through modern academic disciplines. Meaningful dialogue between these two intellectual traditions and an integrated approach to education are essential for balanced personal development.

Young Muslim 360° has therefore been designed as an intellectual bridge between traditional Islamic seminaries and universities, connecting religious knowledge with the practical concerns of students, including academic choices, professional aspirations, social relationships and the challenges of the digital age.

The initiative also promotes the understanding that religious and modern education need not be competing systems but can complement each other in developing a well-rounded individual.

Prominent Academic, Religious and Social Figures Attend

The workshop was attended by distinguished personalities from religious, academic, judicial, administrative and professional backgrounds.

Among the prominent participants and guests were Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr. Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India; Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi, Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Australia and New Zealand; Justice Badrudduja Naqvi; Dr. Zia-ul-Niya; Syed Jamal Taha, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police; Syed Masoom Raza, career counsellor; and Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Aun Naqvi, Educational Assistant and the founder and intellectual architect of Young Muslim 360°.

Their participation offered students an opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives and experiences relating to religious scholarship, modern education, law, administration, ethics and professional life.

Addressing the Questions Facing Today's Youth

A key feature of Young Muslim 360° was its focus on the real-life concerns and fundamental questions confronting young people.

Today's youth live in an environment increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, social media, digital technology, global cultural changes, ideological debates and social pressures. These forces influence their identities, priorities, thought processes and decisions.

The workshop addressed questions such as: Who am I? What is the purpose of my life? Can faith and reason coexist? Can religion engage meaningfully with modern scientific and intellectual questions? How does the digital world influence my personality and thinking? What do freedom, love, friendship and human dignity mean? And how can ethical principles be upheld in everyday life?

The sessions were structured around these questions to encourage participants not merely to acquire information but also to critically examine their beliefs, attitudes and practical choices.

Faith, Reason and Science

The relationship between faith, reason, science and rational argument formed an important part of the workshop's academic framework.

The discussions highlighted the perspective that, within Islamic thought, reason and faith are not necessarily contradictory but can serve as complementary means of understanding truth.

The programme emphasized the importance of enabling young Muslims to understand the rational, philosophical and intellectual dimensions of religious beliefs rather than approaching them solely as inherited elements of identity.

Connecting Quranic teachings, Islamic philosophy and the intellectual traditions of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) with contemporary debates was an important aspect of the initiative's broader educational vision.

The Digital Muslim: Who Is Shaping My Mind?

One of the workshop's key themes was “The Digital Muslim: Who Is Shaping My Mind?”, which explored Muslim identity, responsibility and intellectual independence in the digital age.

The central idea was that maintaining a religious identity is not enough in an increasingly digital society. Young people must also understand how the online environment shapes their thoughts, emotions, preferences and social behaviour.

Social media algorithms, artificial intelligence, digital propaganda, misinformation and the attention-based online economy are having a growing influence on human thinking and behaviour.

In this context, the concept of the Digital Muslim envisions a young person who is not merely a consumer of technology but an informed and responsible user who verifies information, adheres to ethical principles and employs digital tools for learning, public service and positive social change.

The theme sought to establish a constructive relationship between modern technology and Islamic ethics, encouraging young people to navigate the digital world with awareness and responsibility.

Freedom, Friendship, Love and Human Dignity

Other important themes included freedom, friendship, love and human dignity.

Young people's relationships, understanding of individual freedom, social responsibilities and ethical decisions are increasingly influenced by cultural shifts and digital interactions. The workshop explored the importance of understanding these issues through Islamic teachings.

Discussions focused on the relationship between freedom and responsibility, ethical standards in friendship, respect for human dignity and the development of healthy social relationships.

The broader objective was to encourage young people to preserve their individual identity and independence while remaining mindful of their moral obligations and responsibilities towards society.

Character Building, Ethics and the Message of Karbala

Moral education and character development were also central to the programme.

A session theme titled *“Character under Pressure: Akhlaq and Karbala”* examined how a person's character is tested in times of hardship, social pressure, conflicting interests and difficult circumstances.

The events of Karbala were presented not merely as a historical tragedy but as a lasting example of truthfulness, justice, perseverance, human dignity and moral courage.

The programme sought to convey that Islamic ethics extend beyond worship and individual acts of goodness. They also demand honesty, justice and adherence to principles when individuals face difficult decisions and challenging circumstances.

By drawing lessons from Karbala, the workshop encouraged participants to reflect on how moral courage and ethical responsibility can guide their choices in contemporary life.

Educational and Career Guidance

Guidance on academic and professional development was another important dimension of Young Muslim 360°.

The participation of career counsellor Syed Masoom Raza reflected the programme's emphasis on addressing the practical needs of young people alongside their spiritual and ethical development.

Choosing educational pathways, developing professional skills, adapting to changing employment opportunities, understanding emerging technological demands and planning for the future are increasingly important concerns for students.

The workshop approached religious development and professional advancement as complementary aspects of a balanced and fulfilling life.

Strong Participation from University Students

The participation of students from various universities was a notable feature of the workshop.

Their presence reflected the importance of creating opportunities for serious discussion on religion, identity, ethics, scientific thinking and social responsibility among young people pursuing modern education.

Such programmes provide a shared intellectual platform where students can learn from religious scholars, university educators, administrators and professionals while discussing issues relevant to their personal and academic lives.

The initiative represents an effort to connect religious education with the everyday experiences of young people and the realities of contemporary society.

A 30-Day Mentoring and Counselling Programme

An important feature of Young Muslim 360° is that its educational vision extends beyond the one-day workshop.

A 30-day online mentoring and counselling programme has also been outlined for participants, with the aim of translating the knowledge and motivation gained during the workshop into practical changes in everyday life.

The proposed programme focuses on areas such as setting personal goals, developing positive daily habits, self-reflection, effective time management, improving ethical conduct, maintaining digital discipline and planning for the future.

This follow-up component is intended to transform the workshop from a one-time academic event into a more sustained process of education, personal development and guidance.

Promoting Intellectual Cooperation Between Seminaries and Universities

The significance of Young Muslim 360° lies not only in its range of subjects or the participation of prominent personalities but also in its underlying educational philosophy.

The initiative, developed through the academic planning and efforts of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Aun Naqvi, highlights the need for structured and productive cooperation between religious seminaries and modern educational institutions in India.

Islamic seminaries possess extensive traditions of scholarship in Islamic teachings, ethics, philosophy, jurisprudence and religious learning. Universities, meanwhile, contribute to contemporary scientific research, social sciences, technology and modern intellectual debates.

Constructive dialogue and institutional cooperation between these traditions could create more comprehensive and balanced educational opportunities for young people.

Young Muslim 360° represents an effort to put this vision into practice by bringing religious identity and modern intellectual awareness into a mutually enriching relationship.

Relevance in the Indian Context

India's religious, cultural and intellectual diversity makes youth education an important area of social engagement. Alongside religious identity, young people need opportunities to understand social harmony, respect for others, constitutional values, civic responsibility and peaceful coexistence.

The educational vision of Young Muslim 360° is significant in this context because it encourages young Muslims to remain connected with their religious and cultural heritage while making a positive and constructive contribution to contemporary Indian society.

By promoting intellectual confidence, ethical awareness and professional competence, the initiative seeks to prepare young people to contribute not only to their own development but also to the wider intellectual, moral and social progress of their communities.

A Step Towards a Comprehensive Youth Development Model

The one-day workshop at the Iran Culture House in New Delhi marks an important step in advancing the broader educational vision of Young Muslim 360°.

The programme demonstrated the potential of bringing Islamic knowledge, modern academic disciplines, intellectual dialogue, ethical training and practical guidance together on a common platform.

The efforts of the Educational Assistance Department of the Office of the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, particularly those of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Aun Naqvi, reflect an attempt to narrow the intellectual divide between religious seminaries and universities and develop a modern, integrated approach to youth education.

The central message of Young Muslim 360° is that young people today need to be more than individuals who possess religious knowledge. They must also develop critical thinking, strong moral character, technological awareness, professional competence and a sense of social responsibility.

By combining these elements and extending the learning process through a proposed 30-day mentoring and counselling programme, Young Muslim 360° seeks to establish a broader model of intellectual and ethical development that can help shape the choices, character and contributions of the next generation.