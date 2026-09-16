Grand conference on Thought of Martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei held in Hyderabad, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand conference titled "The Thought of Martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei" was held in Hyderabad, Pakistan, drawing a large gathering of scholars, political and social figures, cultural and religious activists, women, youth, and people from various walks of life.

The event was organized by Pakistan's Asgharia Student Organization.

The conference aimed to explain the intellectual dimensions and ideas of the martyred leader and examine the role of these ideas in awakening, awareness, and strengthening the religious and social spirit of society.

At the opening, Seyyed Daniyal Kazemi, central president of the Asgharia Student Organization of Pakistan, welcomed guests and attendees and outlined the objectives of the conference and the importance of understanding and explaining the thought and school of the martyred leader.

Dr. Saeed Hashemi, director of the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad and cultural consul-general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered a special address examining various dimensions of the "thought of the martyred leader," stressing the need to understand and explain the strategic ideas of religious leaders and their role in awakening and raising societal awareness.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Murtaza Zaidi, a Pakistani cleric and researcher, explained the intellectual and social dimensions of the martyred leader's school and stressed the need to adhere to religious ideals and continue the path of resistance and Islamic awakening.

At the end of the ceremony, Ayaz Hussain Al-Husseini, central president of the Asgharia Organization of Knowledge and Action of Pakistan, thanked the scholars, political and social figures, women, youth, and other participants and guests.

A prominent and impactful part of the conference was the enthusiastic presence of hundreds of participants who renewed their pledge and loyalty. Holding images of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, they expressed devotion and allegiance and chanted slogans affirming their support for the ideals and path of the leadership.

This enthusiastic turnout was a manifestation of the unity and solidarity of the participants and an affirmation of the continuation of the intellectual and ideological path of the Leader of the Revolution, becoming one of the most memorable moments of the conference.

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