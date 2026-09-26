Iranian institutions in New Delhi mark National Flag Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony marking Iran's National Flag Day was held in New Delhi with the participation of officials and staff from cultural institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The flag-changing and commemoration ceremony was organized on Monday by the Cultural Counselorship of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on the occasion of National Flag Day, which falls on the first day of Mehr (September 23).

The event was attended by staff from the Iranian Culture House, the Noor Microfilm Center, and the Office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader in India.

As the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was raised, the national anthem was played, and attendees paid tribute to the flag and anthem while honoring the memory of the cherished martyrs and those who sacrificed for the independence, dignity, and glory of Islamic Iran.

Participants also emphasized the significance of the flag as a symbol of identity, independence, unity, and national authority, stressing the need to uphold national and Islamic values and to strengthen solidarity and cooperation among cultural organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

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