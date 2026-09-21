Imam Hassan al-Askari preserved AhlulBayt teachings under pressure: Indian cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan, the Friday prayer leader of Ghazipur, India, says Imam Hassan al-Askari (AS) safeguarded the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) with patience and prudence under difficult political and social conditions, laying the groundwork for the religious guidance and connection of Shia Muslims. He described the Imam's conduct as a valuable model for preserving and transmitting Islamic teachings to future generations.

Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan made the remarks in his Friday prayer sermons, citing verse 21 of Surah al-Ahzab, which presents the conduct and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the best model for Muslims. He stressed the need for greater attention to the Prophet's moral, doctrinal, and social teachings.

Referring to the transient and unstable nature of worldly life, he said: "Worldly life is a temporary and passing stage, and man should not confine all his goals and aspirations to this world, for man's true destination and end is the hereafter. Therefore, a believer must, alongside striving to build worldly life, always keep the hereafter and his final fate in mind."

The Indian cleric, continuing on the mission of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), said the Noble Messenger of Islam explained the path of human life based on faith in monotheism, prophethood, and resurrection, and taught humanity that true happiness depends on the link between faith, righteous deeds, and adherence to divine teachings.

He stressed that merely uttering the word of monotheism is not enough to realize faith. True faith becomes manifest in a person's life when he considers himself accountable before God and the Noble Prophet (PBUH) and aligns his behavior, speech, and lifestyle with divine teachings.

The Friday prayer leader of Ghazipur added that faith must manifest in a person's actions and behavior, with its impact evident in morality, family relations, social responsibilities, and how one deals with others.

In another part of his sermon, referring to the conditions of society at the time of the Prophet's (PBUH) mission, he said the Noble Prophet was sent to a society where polytheism, ignorance, superstitions, and many social harms and anomalies were prevalent.

Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan noted that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), relying on divine invitation, continuous preaching, patience, and perseverance, fighting ignorance, and morally educating people, brought about a deep transformation in society's thought and behavior, guiding people from the darkness of polytheism and ignorance toward monotheism, knowledge, and morality.

He stressed that one of the most important dimensions of the Prophet's (PBUH) mission was reforming man and society, such that religious teachings become present in people's individual and social lives.

The Friday prayer leader of Ghazipur, stating that belief in the hereafter has a direct impact on human behavior and decisions, said: "When a person believes in life after death and the reckoning of deeds, his view of life and his choices change."

He added that such a person does not evaluate his actions solely on worldly profit and loss but always considers the final consequences of his deeds. Belief in the hereafter makes a person act more responsibly in his behavior and distinguish between fleeting worldly desires and lasting otherworldly happiness.

Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan, explaining the concept of monotheism, said: "Monotheism is not merely a mental or doctrinal belief; it must manifest in all dimensions of human life."

He said the true meaning of monotheism is that man considers God Almighty his true owner and master and prioritizes divine will and satisfaction over his personal desires and wants. Such an outlook can liberate man from dependence on carnal desires and excessive attachment to the world.

The Friday prayer leader of Ghazipur, in another part of his remarks, referring to the concept of tawakkul (trust in God), stressed the need to combine human effort with trust in God.

The religious scholar said: "Man must carry out his responsibility with honesty, seriousness, and full effort, and after fulfilling his duty, leave the result to God Almighty. Tawakkul does not mean abandoning effort or fleeing responsibility; rather, it means that man performs his duty in the best possible way and ultimately trusts in divine planning and will."

He added that a true believer, while utilizing available means and capacities, considers the final result to be from God and does not lose hope or trust in the face of difficulties and failures.

Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan, in another part of his remarks, referring to the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan al-Askari (AS), addressed the Imam's position in safeguarding religious teachings and guiding the Shia community.

He said the infallible Imams (AS), throughout their imamate, despite difficult political conditions, restrictions, and continuous surveillance by the ruling governments, bore the responsibility of guiding people and preserving authentic Islamic teachings, and did not allow the true teachings of religion to be lost in the face of political and social pressure.

The Friday prayer leader of Ghazipur, referring to Imam Hassan al-Askari's (AS) activities in organizing connection with followers of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), said the Imam maintained religious and social connection with Shia Muslims through his agents and representatives. Through this, people's religious questions were answered, their religious issues were addressed, and financial and religious affairs — including the collection of religious dues and khums — were organized.

He noted that this method of communication and organization was particularly important under conditions where the Imam's direct contact with followers faced restrictions, and it was an important experience for the Shia community in later periods, especially during the occultation.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Tanvir al-Hassan called on Muslims to study more of the conduct of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahlul Bayt (AS), saying: "Knowledge of the conduct and teachings of the Noble Prophet (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (AS) should not remain limited to historical study or acquiring religious information; rather, these teachings must manifest in man's real life."

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