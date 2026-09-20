Video: Infallible Imams as observers of human deeds

AhlulBayt News Agency: Is it only before God that human deeds are manifest, or do the Prophet (PBUH) and divine saints also have knowledge of them? Verse 105 of Surah At-Tawbah, with the expression "And Allah will see your deeds, and [so will] His Messenger and the believers," and certain interpretive narrations speak of the observation of deeds by God, His Messenger, and the believers. A narration from Imam Hasan al-Askari (a.s.) about a man who claimed to be impoverished can also be examined within this framework.