Indian cleric highlights Imam Hasan al-Askari’s role in preparing Shias for age of occultation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian cleric Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mehdi Abbas Zaidi has highlighted the conduct of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS), saying the Imam took effective steps during a sensitive era to safeguard religion, guide the Muslim community, and prepare Shias for the age of occultation.

Speaking during Friday prayers in the Chajjopura Sadat area of Uttar Pradesh, India, Zaidi explained various dimensions of Imam al-Askari's (AS) conduct, saying the Imam took important measures to protect religion, guide the ummah, and prepare Shias for the occultation.

Referring to the special circumstances of Imam al-Askari's (AS) time, Zaidi said the era was one of the most sensitive periods in Shia history, as the Shia community stood on the verge of entering a phase in which the divine proof was still present but direct access to the Imam was not possible.

The Indian cleric added that Imam al-Askari (AS), in addition to addressing the religious needs of his time, laid the intellectual and doctrinal groundwork for the ummah's entry into the age of occultation.

Citing verse 73 of Surah al-Anbiya, Zaidi said God Almighty chose the prophets and Imams (AS) to guide the people and instructed them to perform righteous deeds, establish prayer, and give zakat.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Imam al-Askari (AS), he noted that one of the most important dimensions of the Imam's conduct was his method of guiding society in accordance with the conditions of his time. Each divine leader, according to the requirements of his era, carried out the responsibility of protecting religion and guiding the ummah in the best possible manner.

The religious expert addressed questions raised among young people, saying that today the question is asked: If the Imam is alive and present, why is there a need for emulation, and what is the concept of representation? The answer to these questions can be found in the conduct of Imam al-Askari (AS). The Imam communicated with Shias through letters and his network of deputies, appointing knowledgeable, trustworthy, and reliable individuals to carry out religious responsibilities and guide the people. When direct meetings with everyone were not possible, the Imam explained religious matters through correspondence and, as needed, introduced his trusted representatives.

Zaidi stressed that Imam al-Askari (AS), through this same communication system, prepared the Shia community for an era in which direct contact with the Imam would not be possible. Thus, the path for transmitting religious rulings and guiding the people through trusted scholars and representatives was clarified for the community.

Referring to the occultation of Imam al-Mahdi (AS), the Indian cleric said that today, with Imam al-Mahdi (AS) in occultation, our duty is not only to wait but also to properly fulfill our practical responsibilities.

He added that true waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AS) means that a person organizes his life according to the Imam's teachings and makes himself worthy of assisting and supporting him.

Zaidi stressed that if we are truly waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AS), this waiting must manifest in our ethics, behavior, worship, lifestyle, and social responsibilities.

He noted that attention to the religious and ethical upbringing of the younger generation is among the most important responsibilities of the community of believers, and greater efforts must be made in this regard.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mehdi Abbas Zaidi prayed for the believers and asked God Almighty for success in following the conduct of the infallible Imams (AS) and being among the true waiters for Imam al-Mahdi (AS).

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