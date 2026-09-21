Indian cleric highlights Imam Hassan al-Askari’s patience under Abbasid pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian cleric Hojatoleslam Naqi Mehdi Zaidi has highlighted the difficult circumstances of Imam Hasan al-Askari’s (AS) era, saying that despite political pressure, restrictions, and intense Abbasid surveillance, the Imam continued to guide Shias, safeguard religious teachings, and protect the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) through patience, piety, and insight.

Speaking during Friday prayers in Taragarh, India, Zaidi described Imam al-Askari (AS) as a model of patience, piety, and insight in difficult times, adding that when open and widespread religious activity was impossible, the Imam pursued his divine mission with patience, piety, wisdom, and foresight, making great efforts to preserve Islamic teachings and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The Indian Friday prayer leader noted that despite political pressure and severe restrictions, the Imam maintained his connection with Shias, guided them religiously, and prepared them for a new phase in the history of the Imamate—the occultation of Imam al-Mahdi (AS).

Referring to Imam al-Askari’s (AS) efforts to organize the Shia community, Zaidi said one of the Imam’s most important measures was strengthening and organizing the system of deputies and representatives. Through his representatives, the Imam maintained contact with Shias and prepared them for the conditions in which Imam al-Mahdi (AS) would go into occultation.

The religious expert continued that Imam al-Askari’s (AS) conduct shows that strengthening a religious community requires regular communication, responsible leadership, training competent individuals, and social order and cohesion. Muslims today, if they wish to preserve their religious identity and social capability, must take steps toward learning, discipline, cooperation, responsibility, and strengthening social bonds.

In another part of his remarks, Zaidi stressed the importance of knowing the divine proof, saying that knowing the Imam is not limited to knowing his name, lineage, or title; rather, true knowledge is when a person aligns his life with the Imam’s teachings and divine values.

He added that if knowledge of the Imam cannot bring about transformation in a person’s thought, ethics, behavior, and actions, the true effects of that knowledge will not become apparent in individual and social life.

The Indian cleric noted that Imam al-Askari (AS), with wisdom and prudence, paved the way for introducing the Imamate of Imam al-Mahdi (AS), protected that blessed existence with care and caution, and prepared the Shia community to recognize and accept his Imamate.

Referring to historical accounts and narrations about Imam al-Askari’s (AS) life, Zaidi addressed the spiritual status of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in the eyes of some non-Muslim scholars, saying that studying history shows the spiritual grandeur and status of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) were evident even to some scholars and non-Muslims.

Citing the story of Anoush the Christian, the Indian cleric said some narrational sources report that Anoush asked the Abbasid caliph al-Mu’tamid to request Imam al-Askari (AS) to pray for his two sick children.

Anoush had said of Imam al-Askari (AS): “We seek blessings through the prayers of the remnants of prophethood.”

When these words reached Imam al-Askari (AS), the Imam said: “Praise be to God who made a Christian more aware of our right than some Muslims.”

Explaining this narration, Zaidi said the Imam’s reference to Muslims who were less aware of the Ahl al-Bayt’s (AS) right meant those who knew the status and right of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) but, despite this knowledge, did not accept it or adhere to it.

In conclusion, Zaidi stressed that Imam al-Askari’s (AS) conduct offers Muslims, especially in difficult circumstances, important lessons in patience, piety, insight, preserving religious identity, and social responsibility.

He added that following the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) is not achieved merely by claiming love and knowing their names; rather, the effects of this knowledge must become evident in a person’s ethics, behavior, lifestyle, social responsibility, and adherence to divine values.

In another part of his remarks, Zaidi cited another historical account about Imam al-Askari (AS) and Anoush the Christian, saying that when the Imam went to Anoush’s home, Anoush came out to welcome him with utmost etiquette and respect.

According to the narration, Anoush came out to meet the Imam “with his head uncovered and barefoot,” while priests, deacons, and monks were also present around him.

Zaidi said the narration continues that Anoush had a Gospel placed on his chest and told Imam al-Askari (AS) that they sought intercession through him by virtue of that book, because according to what is written in it, they found his status before God similar to that of Jesus (AS).

This historical account shows that during Imam al-Askari’s (AS) time, some scholars of the People of the Book were also familiar with the spiritual status and station of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and paid attention to their grandeur.

Referring to the status of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in Islamic beliefs, Zaidi stressed that according to Islamic teachings and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), the infallible Imams (AS) hold a very elevated status and, after the final Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), are the highest of God’s servants and superior to all divine prophets.

He added that knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt’s (AS) station is not exclusive to Muslims; even in historical accounts, examples can be seen of followers of other religions showing attention and respect toward their spiritual station.

Zaidi also pointed to Imam al-Askari’s (AS) foretelling about Anoush’s two sons, saying that according to the narration, when the Imam saw Anoush’s two sick children, he informed him about their fate—one would survive and become a lover and follower of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), while the other would pass away after a few days.

He noted that according to the same historical account, what Imam al-Askari (AS) had said about the fate of these two children came to pass exactly as he had foretold.

Zaidi stressed that this narration, in addition to demonstrating Imam al-Askari’s (AS) spiritual status, illustrates an example of the respect and acknowledgment of some followers of other religions toward the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and a manifestation of the Imam’s miracles and knowledge.

Referring to the asceticism, worship, and ethical qualities of Imam al-Askari (AS), Zaidi said the Abbasids had assigned individuals known for harshness and strict behavior to watch the Imam, but over time, the behavior and attitude of some of them changed dramatically.

The Indian cleric added that when they were asked why they, who had been assigned to watch and monitor Imam al-Askari (AS), had themselves been influenced and changed by him, they replied: “We have encountered a personality who spends his nights in worship, fasts during the day, avoids unnecessary speech, and devotes most of his time to worship and servitude to God.”

This account shows that Imam al-Askari’s (AS) worship, asceticism, and good character had such an impact on those around him that even the Abbasid regime’s agents were affected by observing his behavior and conduct.

Zaidi stressed that Imam al-Askari’s (AS) life teaches us that difficult circumstances should not prevent a person from defending the truth, safeguarding religion, and standing against oppression and pressure; rather, a believer must fulfill his religious duty even in the most difficult conditions by maintaining piety, insight, and steadfastness.

He added that Imam al-Askari’s (AS) conduct contains valuable teachings such as piety, good morals, wisdom, worship, insight, social order, and defense of religion, and practical attention to these teachings can be effective in strengthening the religious and ethical identity of society.

He noted that if Muslims follow these teachings practically in their individual and social lives, in addition to strengthening religious identity, they can play an effective role in spreading ethics, calm, mutual respect, social cooperation, and increasing religious awareness in society.

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