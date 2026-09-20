Iraqi Cleric: Mecca, Medina Red Line, But We Must Be Wary of Infidels' Plan to Create Sedition Against Yemen, Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qobanchi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf, in this week's Friday sermons addressed domestic, local, and international issues.

He said, "There is popular dissatisfaction with the delay in the start of the school year until October 11 and the lack of attention to its cause; although the ministry [of education] retreated and moved the start of the school year to October 1, there is still a big question mark about this treatment of education."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf said in another reference, "I thank the people of Basra, its scholars, and its tribes for the cancellation of the celebration that was supposed to be held in Basra; I appreciate their position, which shows their sense of the danger of moral challenges designed by the organized plans of enemies."

He continued regarding the thousandth anniversary of the establishment of the Najaf Ashraf Seminary, stating, "The thousandth anniversary of the establishment of the Najaf Ashraf Seminary is on the anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Tusi. I thank the Alawi Shrine for holding the celebration of this occasion. Najaf once again returns to being the fortress of thought, religion, and Shiism."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf said in the domestic section, "The Prime Minister's trip to America will take place next week. We emphasize that any political and security unrest in Iraq creates a crisis in the entire region and destabilizes the global economy; therefore, cases must be pursued with rationality."

He said in the international section, "The media speak of Mecca and Medina being targeted. We believe Mecca and Medina are a red line, but we must be wary of the infidels' plan to create sedition and incite public opinion against Yemen and Iraq."

Four Characteristics of a Shia

In the religious sermon, after advising piety, he said, "We are on the eighth of Rabi' al-Awwal, 260 AH, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan al-Askari (a.s.). I quote a narration from Imam Hassan al-Askari (a.s.) about the characteristics of a Shia; he said in his advice to his Shias: 'If a man among you is pious in his religion, truthful in his speech, fulfills the trust, and has good morals with people, it is said this is a Shia, and this pleases me.'"

Therefore, there are four characteristics that the Imam emphasized for his Shias: piety in religion, truthfulness, trustworthiness, and good morals.

He continued, pointing to glad tidings for the Shias of the AhlulBayt, and quoted a narration from Umm Salamah, the wife of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.), that the Prophet said, "O Ali, your lovers will be happy in three situations: at the departure of their souls, when you are present before them and tell them to bear witness that there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of God; second, at the questioning in the grave, when you dictate to them; and third, at the presentation before God, when you introduce them and say, 'O God, these are my Shias.'"

These three situations are among the difficult situations in which the Shias of AhlulBayt (a.s.) are happy.

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