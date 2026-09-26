Iraqi scholar calls resistance against Zionism a religious duty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi Scholars' Association, has emphasized that the Islamic ummah's resistance against global arrogance and Zionism is a "divine duty and religious obligation," describing it as a precursor to the fulfillment of God's promise of victory. He also underscored the role of scholars and Islamic institutions in strengthening genuine unity among the ummah.

Speaking at the second international conference "Bi'that of the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH)," held Wednesday by the Qademoun Global Assembly, al-Mulla stressed the necessity of unity and solidarity among the Islamic ummah in the face of oppression and arrogance, calling the ummah's resistance in support of truth a "divine duty and religious obligation." He highlighted the role of scholars, seminaries, schools, and Islamic institutions in reinforcing this unity.

In his opening remarks, al-Mulla congratulated the organizers on holding the conference and stated that in the current sensitive circumstances, the Islamic ummah's unified resistance in support of truth is not merely a political choice or emotional reaction, but a divine and religious duty that can change the course of history and pave the way for divine blessings.

Citing the noble verse, "You are the best nation brought forth for mankind: you enjoin good and forbid wrong and believe in God," he said the Islamic ummah's status as the "best nation" only becomes meaningful when it fulfills its responsibility in the face of oppression and deviation and takes steps to change the status quo.

The head of the Iraqi Scholars' Association added that the collective stance of the Islamic ummah can become a force against falsehood, citing the verse, "Rather, We dash the truth upon falsehood, and it destroys it, and thereupon it departs."

Ummah Unity: The First Fruit of Resistance Against Oppression

Al-Mulla identified the preservation of the Islamic ummah's unity and the revival of material and spiritual bonds among Muslims as the first effect of resistance in the path of truth. He cited the hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): "The believers, in their mutual love, mercy, and compassion, are like a single body: when one limb complains, the rest of the body responds with sleeplessness and fever."

He stressed that this solidarity can prevent the destruction of just causes and ideals and grant oppressed nations the resilience and hope to overcome despair.

The Banu Khaza'ah Affair: An Example of the Prophet's (PBUH) Resistance Against Treaty Violation

Al-Mulla then referred to the Quraysh's violation of the treaty and the attack by Banu Bakr, allies of Quraysh, on Banu Khaza'ah, allies of the Muslims.

Recalling Amr ibn Salem al-Khuza'i's appeal to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his poetry seeking aid, he said the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) took an unequivocal stance in support of truth, telling Amr: "You have been aided, O Amr ibn Salem."

Al-Mulla described the Prophet's (PBUH) stance as an example of clear and unwavering resistance in support of the oppressed, noting that it ultimately influenced the chain of events leading to the conquest of Mecca and the defeat of polytheistic power.

Divine Promise of Victory Contingent on Supporting Truth

In another part of his remarks, al-Mulla referred to the Quran's promises of divine victory, saying God has linked victory and steadfastness to the ummah's actions.

He recalled the verse, "O you who have believed, if you support God, He will support you and plant firmly your feet," adding that whenever the Islamic ummah is sincere in its responsibility, the ground is prepared for divine victory, and whenever it retreats from its duties, it becomes vulnerable to enemies and Satan's temptations.

Al-Mulla also cited the verse, "Indeed, God will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves," stressing that changing society's conditions is tied to changing people's own behavior and actions.

Call on Scholars to Strengthen Genuine Ummah Unity

Addressing scholars of the Islamic world, al-Mulla said the Islamic ummah today, more than ever, needs genuine unity, correct awareness, and decisive resistance.

He described the role of scholars as crucial in this path, stating: "Through your pulpits, through your institutions, through your schools, and through the conferences you hold, we need real power and unity — unity accompanied by correct awareness, stability, and steadfastness."

He said the goal of this unity is to achieve victory against "global arrogance and criminal Zionists."

In his closing remarks, al-Mulla referred to regional developments, saying the Islamic ummah today is experiencing one of its toughest confrontations with global arrogance and the Zionist regime.

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