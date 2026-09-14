Iranian Cleric Calls for Major Congress to Highlight Sayyed Nasrallah’s Intellectual and Resistance Legacy

ABNA24 - The head of Al-Mustafa International University, Sheikh Ali Abbasi, has pledged the institution’s full scientific and international capacity to organizing a major international congress dedicated to the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressing that the event must be worthy of his legacy as an icon of the resistance.



Sheikh Abbasi made the remarks during a meeting in Qom with members of the policy council of the second International Scientific Congress “Umana al-Rusul” (Trustees of the Messengers), who presented a report on the secretariat’s activities and preparations for the upcoming event.

Emphasizing the need for a distinct congress on Martyr Nasrallah, Abbasi said: “The congress for Martyr Nasrallah must be different from other congresses held about scholars and academic figures, because Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a legend in the social arena, in consolidating Shia Islam, in upholding the dignity of Islam, and in confronting the arrogance front led by Israel and the United States.”

The member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts added: “A congress must be held that is worthy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Describing Martyr Nasrallah as possessing a distinct school of thought, Abbasi said the late resistance leader learned the concepts and foundations of that school in the school of the two Imams of the Revolution (Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei), and in practice succeeded in bringing to the fore the humanitarian message of pure Islam and the school of Shia Islam—a universal message.

“Al-Mustafa International University will employ all its capabilities to hold the congress in the best possible manner, so that this civilization-building figure and martyr of the path to al-Quds is introduced to the world,” he said.

Sheikh Reza Eskandari, secretary of the Umana al-Rusul International Congress, presented a report on the second congress, which focuses on examining the personality, academic, political, jihadist, cultural, and media dimensions of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He also reported on a visit by the congress secretariat’s delegation to Iraq and Lebanon, requesting cooperation from Al-Mustafa International University’s offices in both countries to advance agreements with Iraqi and Lebanese academic institutions and centers.

Managers of various congress sections reported that 12 scientific projects are underway, more than 50 scientific sessions have been held, and over 300 papers have been received. Coordination has also been made for the publication of articles in Iranian academic journals.

The meeting emphasized one of the congress’s distinguishing features: attention to narrative and “jihad of clarification” across different regions of Iran. Under the plan, a specific theme is selected for each province based on its capacities, and provincial conferences are to be held with the participation of seminary and university elites.

The first provincial conference will be held in Hormozgan Province, which is identified in the congress planning as one of the key areas linked to Iran’s resistance and the Axis of Resistance.

Deputies of Al-Mustafa International University also shared their views, proposing social themes to explain the social and civilization-building dimensions of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

At the end of the meeting, it was proposed to use the capacity of institutions and assemblies abroad to promote Nasrallah’s intellectual and social thought.

The second Umana al-Rusul International Congress was held in March 2026 with the participation of 30 scientific and cultural institutions in Najaf Ashraf and Qom.



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