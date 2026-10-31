Israeli forces intensify attacks across southern Lebanon, setting homes on fire

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their military attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday, targeting several towns with artillery shelling, machine-gun fire and controlled explosions, while setting homes on fire and destroying residential property.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the IOF troops carried out an explosion in the town of al-Tiri, in the Bint Jbeil district, while Israeli artillery intermittently shelled the area between the towns of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Israeli forces also conducted extensive machine-gun sweeps in the towns of Khiam and Qantara, setting homes on fire in Qantara during the operations.

In addition, Israeli artillery fired 155mm shells at Wadi al-Hujair toward the town of Touline.

Israeli shelling targets multiple southern Lebanese towns

The artillery attacks extended to the outskirts of Kfar Shouba in the Arqoub region, the outskirts of Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district, and Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district.

The IOF also blew up a house along the Kfar Shouba–Tallat Sadana–Shebaa road, destroying its contents.

The attacks caused further damage to residential areas and property across southern Lebanon.

Lebanon reports 4,389 killed since March 2026

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced that the cumulative death toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and October 30, 2026, had reached 4,389 people killed and 12,428 injured.

According to the ministry, the overall toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has risen to 8,956 killed and 30,664 injured.

Israeli attacks continue despite diplomatic efforts

The latest escalation comes amid continued Israeli violations in southern Lebanon, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts and negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv under US mediation.

Israel resumed its direct military offensive on March 2, 2026, following the breakdown of previous ceasefire arrangements.

Efforts to implement agreements concerning security arrangements and an Israeli withdrawal continue to face obstacles, while Israeli military attacks and violations persist across southern Lebanon.



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