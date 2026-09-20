September 21 Revolution, Natural Continuation of Yemeni Revolutions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed al-Mansour, a member of the Supreme Political Council and Deputy Chairman of the General People's Congress of Yemen, in a message congratulated the twelfth anniversary of the September 21, 2014 revolution to Sayed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Mahdi al-Mashat, and the Yemeni nation and armed forces.

Dr. Bin Habtoor said in an exclusive interview with Al-Masirah Net, "All Yemeni political and social forces that resisted and preferred to remain in the homeland to confront the Saudi-American aggression deserve congratulations."

He explained, "This revolution is a revolutionary, spiritual, and political continuation of Yemen's previous revolutions; from the September 26, 1962 revolution, the October 14, 1963 revolution, November 30, 1967, and the day of the realization of Yemen's unity on May 22, 1990."

He added, "The most important goal of the revolution is the liberation of political decision-making from any foreign guardianship, and this is the essence of the new revolutionary thought."

Bin Habtoor noted, "We, amid the celebrations of this occasion, are at the peak of the readiness of the armed forces, security institutions, and the government's cultural and media institutions against Saudi aggression."

"The Saudis have gone very far in the air, sea, and land blockade of our nation and have tried to suffocate us economically, financially, and logistically so that the Yemeni nation would kneel."

He referred to the Saudi attack on Sana'a Airport, which was carried out to prevent the landing of a civilian aircraft carrying a national delegation.

This delegation was returning from the Islamic Republic of Iran after participating in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Imam Ali Khamenei and a number of martyrs of the nation who were martyred in the American-Zionist aggression against Iran on February 28, 2026.

He stated, "Why has the Saudi enemy closed Yemen's airports for more than 12 years? Why are patients, students, merchants, academics, workers, and those who want to go for Umrah and Hajj deprived of travel?"

He noted, "When the Islamic Republic provided a civilian aircraft to transport a number of Yemeni citizens, the Saudis became angry and attacked Sana'a Airport and destroyed the runways of our airports."

He asked, "Is this not a strange and astonishing contradiction that forces Arab and Muslim sages to deeply reflect on such sick and abnormal behavior of the rulers of the House of Saud and their dependent and subservient Yemeni mercenaries?"

He noted, "For the first time in Yemen's history and thanks to the September 21 revolution, the Yemeni army, with its hypersonic missiles and drones, was able to close the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea to the Israeli enemy; to the extent that the Port of Umm al-Rashrash in occupied Palestine was also closed, and Yemen's missiles reached the heart of the occupied Palestinian territories. These supports continued for two years and more, in revolutionary and brotherly solidarity with the Gaza Strip."

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