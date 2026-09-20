September 21 Revolution of Yemen, Continuation of Path of National Liberation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Qasim Mohammed Labouza, the Second Deputy Chairman of the General People's Congress of Yemen, in an exclusive interview with Al-Masirah Net, examined the dimensions of Yemen's September 21 Revolution and described it as a continuation of the path of liberation, state-building, and reassessment of the revolution's course.

Labouza explained that the September 21 Revolution is not a passing station in Yemen's political history and is not an event that can be read separately from the national context preceding it.

According to him, this revolution in its essence came at a moment when Yemen had reached an unprecedented state of polarization, conflict, and strife, and the national decision was exposed to foreign influences and guardianship; after the country had been heavily burdened by accumulated political, economic, and social crises.

He explained that the September 21 Revolution, in one of its main dimensions, is a continuation of the path of national liberation carried by the September 26 and October 14 revolutions, and the completion of their objectives in liberation from guardianship and domination, restoring the national decision, and building a Yemeni and independent state capable of protecting the sovereignty and interests of its people.

Labouza added, "This revolution came against a reality in which political forces such as Islah, centers of domination, monopoly, and plunder, and their allies, with their behaviors, conflicts, and calculations, damaged many of the values and principles on which the September and October revolutions were built, turned political competition into severe polarization, and brought the country into successive crises, the most prominent manifestation of which was what became known as the economic 'sip' and its accompanying burdens added to the Yemeni citizen."

Ansarullah Did Not Seek Unilateral Monopoly of Power

He noted that Ansarullah, after entering Sana'a following the revolution's victory, did not directly move toward a unilateral monopoly of power but toward signing a peace and national partnership agreement; an option that could have been built upon more broadly to establish real national participation beyond the logic of domination and exclusion.

Labouza explained that subsequent years proved the battle was no longer only domestic political; because Yemen entered a stage of open confrontation with aggression and the country became an arena of regional and international conflict; a matter that imposed on responsible national forces a historical responsibility to defend Yemen's sovereignty and unity and reject domination, guardianship, and occupation.

Dr. Labouza explained that at this stage, the alliance between the General People's Congress and Ansarullah, along with the national forces present in the confrontation front against aggression, became prominent and was recognized as one of the most important factors of steadfastness against challenges.

He said, "Regardless of political and intellectual differences among the components of this alliance, standing together against aggression and defending the independence of the Yemeni decision and rejecting foreign guardianship is a national position that must be clearly recorded in the pages of history."

He continued, "The Yemeni people, during the years of aggression, showed an exceptional ability to persevere and faced blockade, destruction, and attempts to break their will, while the Yemeni equation transformed from a position of continuous defense to possessing pressure cards that forced the aggressor to understand that continuing the blockade of Yemen would not be cost-free and that the Yemeni people would not accept a foreign will being imposed on them by force."

Yemen's Position on Palestine; A Dimension Beyond Geography

One of the most important stations that gave the September 21 Revolution a dimension beyond Yemen's geography is Yemen's position on the Palestinian cause; especially regarding what the Palestinian people in Gaza are facing.

According to Dr. Labouza, Yemen's leadership, headed by Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, adopted a clear position from the beginning of the events, and this position found widespread popular support, and Yemen translated it into political, military, and economic positions that had no precedent at this level.

He added, "The Yemeni people showed an honorable position on this issue; they did not suffice with verbal sympathy for Gaza but accepted the cost of their position in very difficult economic and humanitarian conditions."

They emphasized that the Palestinian cause for them is an Arab, humanitarian, and just cause, and aggression against the Palestinian people cannot be separated from the system of domination and supremacy that the region has suffered from for decades.

He emphasized that loyalty to the September 21 Revolution does not mean turning it into an experience beyond criticism or reassessment; revolutions, no matter how great their objectives and justifications, remain human experiences, and continuous revolutionary work is only completed by the ability to reassess the path, discover weaknesses, correct mistakes, and develop what has been successful.

Labouza called for highlighting the importance of assessment stations in the revolution's path; especially those that Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has raised at more than one juncture, as an important political and ethical act; because acknowledging the existence of mistakes and seeking ways to overcome them does not diminish the revolution but is one of the elements of its strength and ability to continue and improve performance.

Confronting Corruption Should Not Be a Seasonal Slogan

He believes what is needed today is not the reproduction of mistakes, but building on what has been achieved positively in confronting aggression, protecting the national decision, strengthening independence, restoring the prestige of the state and its institutions, along with treating all manifestations of deficiency and disorder that accompanied this stage.

He noted that confronting corruption should not be a seasonal slogan but a continuous path built on protecting public property, prosecuting those involved in plunder, the supremacy of law, establishing the principle of equal opportunities, and building state institutions that serve the citizen rather than being a burden on him.

He explained that the September 21 Revolution, if it wants to fully achieve its objectives, must remain a revolution of work, construction, and continuous reform, not just an annual commemoration.

According to him, true independence is only completed by building a strong and just state, and sovereignty is not protected only by military force, but also by institutions, economy, judiciary, competence, fighting corruption, and achieving social justice.

Dr. Labouza emphasizes from the position of the General People's Congress: The national unity that brought Ansarullah and the Congress together against aggression has been, both in the past and today, an important pillar for protecting the internal front.

Preserving the unity of the national ranks does not mean eliminating pluralism or difference; it means managing difference within a national framework and placing Yemen's interest above party and personal calculations.

He added, "Confronting aggression was a historical test, and the steadfast position of the national forces, foremost among them Ansarullah and the General People's Congress, is an important page in Yemen's contemporary history."

He explains, "What the future demands is that this steadfastness be transformed into a program for building the state, and that victory in the battle to defend sovereignty be transformed into victory in the battle for development, stability, justice, and fighting corruption."

He emphasized that true loyalty to the September 21 Revolution and the September 26 and October 14 revolutions is not in sloganeering. True loyalty is that their main objectives be achieved: an independent Yemen that decides for itself, is united, is strong with its institutions, is honored by the will of its people, is free from guardianship and domination, and can defend its own interests and its just causes.

He believes this is the real revolutionary work: preserving what we have achieved, correcting our mistakes, continuously reassessing our performance, and opening the way for improvement. According to him, standing and honest assessment is not a retreat from the revolution; it is protecting it, correcting its path, and guaranteeing its continuation in achieving its objectives.

Dr. Labouza concluded his remarks by emphasizing that what Yemen needs today is not a revolution upon a revolution, but the completion of the revolution's objectives by building the state, consolidating national participation, strengthening the internal front, and continuing to confront all forms of guardianship and domination, until reaching a free and independent Yemen that has its own decision and builds its future with the will of its children.

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