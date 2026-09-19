Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: America Attributes Its Own Actions or Those It Supports to Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday, September 19, in a message on social media in response to the White House spokesperson's accusations against Iran, wrote, "The White House spokesperson has raised a long list of accusations against Iran; accusations that, for the most part, with astonishing precision, describe the very actions that America itself has initiated, committed, or supported."

He added, "This projection and escape from reality is not very surprising, because: 'The wicked flee when no one is pursuing them.'"

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