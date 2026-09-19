Bahraini Demonstrations Condemning Arrest, Trial of Shia Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The people of Bahrain last night once again, during demonstrations in the "Al-Diraz" area adjacent to Manama, condemned the continued arrest and trial of Shia scholars.

Protesters, chanting slogans, condemned the continued arrest and unjust trial of Shia scholars and declared their protest against the continuation of the trials.

Recently, Sitra Island also witnessed popular demonstrations condemning the trial of Shia scholars.

In this regard, the Mar'at al-Bahrain website recently, referring to the continuation of the trial of dozens of Shia scholars, reported that the last trial session was held on August 19 and lasted 13 hours.

In this session, the judges were present in one hall, and the defendants in another, and witnesses gave their testimony via video link. According to received reports, one of the witnesses also covered his face for fear of being identified and made false and untrue claims.

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