ABNA24 The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that a bulk carrier was struck by an unidentified projectile northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE, causing a fire onboard. No casualties have been reported.

The UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident 23NM northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE. A bulk carrier was struck on the Port side by an unknown projectile whilst anchored at Dibba OPL. A fire was reported onboard the vessel but no casualties have been reported at this time.

Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.



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