Pakistani Cleric: Islamic Ummah Should Set Aside Differences, Provide Practical Support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Shabbir Hasan Maisami, the Friday prayer leader of the Baqiyatullah Mosque and Imam of the Baqiyatullah Shrine in Karachi, in his Friday sermons, referring to global and regional developments, emphasized the necessity of unity of the Islamic nation and said that Muslims must set aside their differences and conflicts and provide practical support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

He stated that Pakistan, the Saudi government, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, and other Islamic countries must resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

The Friday prayer leader of the Baqiyatullah Mosque also warned about conspiracies that could harm Shia-Sunni unity in Pakistan and said that one must be vigilant against such efforts, because creating distance and division among Muslims benefits no one.

Maisami, in another part of his remarks, addressed the problems created in the Hajj registration process and said that there are jurisprudential differences regarding Hajj rituals among different schools of thought and denominations.

He added that for this reason, in the Hajj registration system, arrangements must be made so that pilgrims can be placed in groups related to their own school of jurisprudence and receive the necessary guidance from individuals belonging to the same group.

Maisami stated that to resolve these problems, talks with the government are ongoing, and he called on the relevant officials to cooperate in this regard so that the problems and difficulties of the pilgrims are resolved.

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