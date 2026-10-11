Seminar Examines Role Monotheism in Ayatollah Khamenei’s Intellectual Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the gathering, Maulana Dr. Jawad Haider Hashmi highlighted the importance of studying Ayatollah Khamenei’s writings and ideas to understand the central place of monotheism in Islam. He said Tawhid should not be viewed merely as a theological belief but as a principle that shapes both individual conduct and collective life.

Dr. Hashmi explained that belief in the oneness of God has been the central message of all divine prophets, from Prophet Adam to Prophet Muhammad. He noted that the Prophet Muhammad began his mission by calling people to worship Allah alone and faced considerable hardship in spreading this message.

He said the purpose of the prophetic mission was to guide humanity away from servitude to anyone or anything other than God and toward sincere devotion to Allah.

Faith Requires Steadfastness

The speaker emphasized that genuine faith involves more than a verbal declaration of belief. Referring to the saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad, “Say, ‘I believe in Allah,’ and then remain steadfast,” he said Muslims must demonstrate their faith through their actions and conduct.

He also cited verse 30 of Surah Fussilat in the Quran, which describes the promise of divine reassurance to those who declare Allah as their Lord and remain steadfast.

According to Dr. Hashmi, remaining committed to religious principles can be challenging amid personal desires, competing interests, social pressures and the difficulties of everyday life. He stressed that steadfastness is essential to translating belief into practice.

Monotheism and Social Responsibility

Dr. Hashmi further explained that Tawhid must influence how individuals make decisions, treat others and fulfil their responsibilities. He said its practical implications include obedience to God, upholding justice, supporting truth and respecting the rights of others.

He added that the principles of monotheism should also be reflected in society, where justice, human rights and divine guidance should hold a central place. The impact of Tawhid, he said, should extend beyond personal religious observance to shape broader social relationships and responsibilities.

Warning Against the Rule of Personal Desires

Referring to verse 23 of Surah Al-Jathiyah, which speaks of those who take their own desires as their god, Dr. Hashmi warned against allowing personal interests and desires to override divine guidance.

He explained that when individuals consistently place their wishes above religious and moral principles, they risk moving away from the essential requirements of devotion to God.

He said the principle of Tawhid calls on believers to align their decisions and interests with divine guidance and to make the pursuit of Allah’s pleasure a priority in every aspect of life.

The Meaning of Worship and Obedience

The seminar also examined verse 31 of Surah Al-Tawbah, which refers to people who took their religious scholars and monks as lords besides Allah.

Dr. Hashmi discussed a reported explanation given by Prophet Muhammad in response to a question about the verse. According to the account, some followers accepted their religious authorities’ declarations about what was lawful and unlawful without question.

He said the passage highlights the importance of understanding worship beyond its outward forms. While worship includes acts of devotion, the discussion also raises questions about obedience to human authorities when their instructions conflict with divine commandments.

He stressed that divine guidance should remain the primary standard for believers in matters of faith, conduct and decision-making.

Religious Knowledge Must Lead to Reform

Concluding his address, Dr. Hashmi said religious education should not be limited to acquiring information or engaging in academic discussion. Its purpose, he argued, is to improve personal character and contribute to the betterment of society.

He urged students and scholars to apply the principles of Tawhid in their daily lives, decisions, ethical conduct and social responsibilities.

The seminar concluded with an emphasis on making belief in the oneness of God a practical foundation for individual life and society, rather than confining it to theological texts, lectures and intellectual debates.