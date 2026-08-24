Photos: Seminar on Life of Prophet (PBUH) Held at Governor House, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A seminar highlighting the life, teachings, and exemplary character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was held at the Governor House, Karachi, Pakistan bringing together participants and scholars from both Shia and Sunni communities. Speakers at the gathering emphasized the importance of following the Prophet’s timeless teachings of peace, compassion, tolerance, and justice in everyday life.
24 August 2026 - 09:10
News ID: 1856333
Source: Abna24
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