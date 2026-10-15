Jamia-tul-Muntazir Inaugurates E-Book Library in Memory of Allama Akhtar Abbas Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jamia-tul-Muntazir Lahore has inaugurated a new branch of its Al-Muntazir Library, named the “E-Book Library: In Memory of Rector Allama Akhtar Abbas Najafi,” in recognition of the late scholar’s religious and academic contributions.

The initiative marks a significant step towards promoting education, research and reading at the renowned Islamic seminary.

Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riyaz Hussain Najafi, the patron-in-chief of the Hawza Ilmiyya Jamia-tul-Muntazir Lahore, formally inaugurated the library and offered prayers on the occasion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi, vice-president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan; Allama Syed Zia-ul-Hassan Najafi, secretary-general of the federation; and senior teachers of the seminary, including Maulana Syed Anwar Hussain Shamsi, Maulana Baqir Ghullo, Maulana Ghulam Shabbir Najafi, Maulana Ijaz Hussain Haidari, Maulana Mehdi Hassan, Maulana Syed Muhammad Hassan Naqvi, Maulana Ammar Yasir and Maulana Baqir Jawadi.

Library in-charge Maulana Zaid Abbas Kazim, Maulana Qari Ijaz and students of the seminary were also present.

Facilities for Education and Research

The newly established centre offers a range of facilities designed to provide students, teachers, religious scholars and researchers with a suitable environment for reading, academic research and the pursuit of knowledge.

A dedicated reading hall: The library includes a designated reading area where visitors can study and conduct research in a quiet and comfortable setting.

A collection of approximately 7,000 Urdu books: The library houses a substantial collection of Urdu publications covering religious studies, literature and various academic subjects, catering to readers with diverse educational interests.

Digital and computer facilities: Computers are available to provide access to the internet, academic websites, Al-Noor software, PDF books and Hawza educational lectures. These resources are intended to support research and strengthen the use of digital technology in religious education.

Refreshments and meals: Arrangements have been made for tea and meals for library users, allowing them to continue their studies and research conveniently.

Accommodation for visitors: Lodging facilities are also available for readers travelling from distant areas, enabling them to stay near the library and devote more time to their academic pursuits.

Promoting Religious Scholarship and the Teachings of Ahl al-Bayt

The establishment of the E-Book Library reflects Jamia-tul-Muntazir’s efforts to combine traditional Islamic scholarship with modern research facilities. By bringing printed books, digital resources and study facilities together, the institution aims to support students and researchers in their pursuit of religious and academic knowledge.

Naming the library after the late Allama Akhtar Abbas Najafi also serves as a tribute to his scholarly and religious services, preserving his memory for future generations.

The institution expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for enabling the completion of the project under the patronage of Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riyaz Hussain Najafi, whose leadership continues to support religious education, academic research and the promotion of the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The new library is expected to provide a valuable resource for students, scholars and readers seeking to deepen their knowledge through traditional texts and modern digital learning tools.