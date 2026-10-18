Pakistan’s Shia Ulema Council chief urges Islamic unity and regional diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maisami, Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, has called on Islamic countries to strengthen diplomacy and regional cooperation to reduce tensions, prevent the spread of crisis and counter its humanitarian and economic fallout — warning that insecurity along strategic maritime routes could disrupt global trade and oil transit.

In his Friday prayer sermons at Baqiyatullah Mosque in Karachi, Maisami addressed the situation in Yemen, escalating regional tensions, the need to support the oppressed Palestinian people and the religious and social responsibilities of Muslims, emphasizing the strengthening of diplomacy, preservation of Islamic unity, revival of the duty of enjoining good and forbidding wrong, and promotion of the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUH).

Referring to the situation in Yemen and rising regional tensions, he described resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic efforts as essential, stressing that regional conflicts cannot be settled solely through military force.

The Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council said Islamic countries must work for peace through consultation and joint cooperation, warning of the consequences of disruption to maritime traffic, particularly in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and noting that insecurity along strategic maritime routes can affect global trade, oil transit and national economies, raising living costs and causing economic hardship for people worldwide.

He also called on Pakistan, Turkey and other Islamic countries to set aside differences and strengthen regional cooperation to reduce tensions and prevent the spread of humanitarian and economic crises.

In another part of his remarks, Maisami criticized double standards in dealing with humanitarian crises and described defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people as a religious and moral duty, stressing that support for the oppressed must not be affected by religion, religious inclinations or political affiliations. Muslims, he added, must take a responsible stance against oppression and injustice regardless of where it occurs.

Referring to the capacity of social media and other communication tools, he emphasized the need for awareness-raising and clarification regarding the suffering of oppressed people, saying that before judging events, one must properly understand the facts and examine them with a fair eye.

The Karachi Friday Prayer Leader described enjoining good and forbidding wrong as one of the most important religious and social duties and a method of the divine prophets, citing verses 104 and 110 of Surah Al-Imran to emphasize the need to call to goodness, prevent evil and safeguard the values of faith.

Referring to the uprising of Imam Hussein (PBUH), he said its aim was to reform the ummah of the Prophet (PBUH) and revive the duty of enjoining good and forbidding wrong, noting that this responsibility is not limited to individual acts of worship but also includes confronting oppression, corruption and injustice and striving to reform social relations.

Explaining the stages of this obligation, he said the first step is to inwardly reject evil; then one must act with words, employing wisdom, reasoning, respect and good speech to reform others. In cases where practical intervention becomes necessary, the limits of Sharia, existing conditions and the individual's ability must be taken into account.

Maisami added that if members of society properly fulfill their individual and social responsibilities and do not remain indifferent to wrongdoings, the ground will be prepared for reforming society and spreading moral values.

Emphasizing the importance of good morals in reforming society, he called on parents, scholars, eulogists and religious preachers to adopt an approach based on affection, wisdom and reasoning to guide the younger generation.

Referring to the advice of Hazrat Luqman (PBUH) to his son and the moral conduct of Imam Hassan (PBUH), Maisami noted that even when dealing with the ignorant or those with different views, respect and kindness must be maintained, because the goal of reform is not to humiliate others but to guide them toward the truth.

Inviting believers to attend gatherings during the Fatimiyya mourning period, he emphasized the need to follow the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUH), strengthen the spirit of self-sacrifice and attend to relatives, neighbors and the needy. Citing verse 10 of Surah Al-Munafiqun, he reminded of giving charity from God's provision before death arrives, saying a person must seize the opportunity of life to do good deeds, serve people and help the needy, because once death comes, the opportunity to make amends and perform good deeds will be lost.

In conclusion, the Karachi Friday Prayer Leader emphasized respect for the Ahlul Bayt (PBUH), the companions of the Prophet (PBUH) and other Islamic sanctities, calling for a scholarly, ethical and responsible approach to sensitive religious issues. Referring to the place of belief in the finality of the Prophet (PBUH) in the fundamentals of Islamic faith and the message of Ghadir in clarifying the station of Imamate, he stressed the need for a proper understanding of doctrinal foundations and the promotion of authentic Islamic teachings, describing the safeguarding of these beliefs as requiring awareness, responsibility and continuous effort.

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