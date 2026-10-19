Pakistani Shia scholars reaffirm support for Iran, Resistance Front at Karachi conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia scholars and representatives of Pakistani religious parties and organizations have reaffirmed their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Front, stressing the need to strengthen unity among Muslims during a conference in Karachi.

Participants at the Karachi gathering condemned US and Israeli attacks and sectarian division, and emphasized support for Iran and oppressed nations, the strengthening of Islamic unity and Pakistan's diplomatic role in securing regional peace and stability.

The conference brought together a group of scholars and senior representatives of Pakistani Shia parties and organizations, including Hojatoleslam Sadiq Jafari, a senior member of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, and Seyyed Zafar Taqvi, a senior member of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, among others.

Participants reviewed the tense developments in the Middle East and the situations in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen, stressing continued support for oppressed nations, confronting divisive propaganda against the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) school of thought, and strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslims.

The conference was held amid rising concerns over the possibility of US military attacks on Iran, the continuation of regional crises and escalating tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Representatives of Pakistani national and religious Shia parties and organizations gathered to exchange views on regional developments, Pakistan's diplomatic role and ways to counter sectarian propaganda and tension-fueling news.

Participants declared their support for and trust in the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Palestine and Lebanon and the martyrdom of thousands of innocent Muslims during these attacks.

In the conference's resolution, the United Nations was urged to pave the way for legal pursuit of war crimes charges against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to hold them accountable within the framework of international legal mechanisms.

In another part of the conference, the spread of false news and unconfirmed claims about an attack on Mecca and Medina — aimed at inflaming religious sentiments and widening sectarian divisions in Pakistan — was condemned. Participants called on the Pakistani government to identify and legally prosecute those spreading such material in order to prevent the expansion of religious tensions and the incitement of public opinion.

Another main focus of the conference was the examination of tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and the need for Pakistan to play a constructive role in resolving the dispute.

Citing Article 40 of Pakistan's Constitution, participants called on the government to play a more active role in strengthening friendly relations among Islamic countries and resolving differences through dialogue, understanding and mediation.

The conference resolution stressed that in dealing with differences among Muslim countries, Pakistan should focus on diplomacy, negotiation and efforts to establish peace rather than taking sides.

The Pakistani government was also urged to effectively use its diplomatic capacities to prevent Saudi attacks on Yemen and reduce existing tensions.

Participants, referring to the possibility of a military conflict between Iran and the US, assessed Pakistan's mediating efforts to prevent war and reduce tensions as positive and welcomed these measures.

Representatives of Pakistani Shia parties and organizations reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the oppressed nations of the world, especially the people of Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen.

Participants described support for the rights of oppressed nations, defense of human dignity and efforts to establish peace and justice as fundamental principles of their positions, and announced they will continue supporting these nations within the framework of their human and Islamic responsibilities.

The conference also stressed the need to strengthen solidarity among Islamic countries, mutual respect among religious schools of thought and prevention of political exploitation of religious differences.

In another part of the conference, participants declared their support for ongoing operations against groups known as "Fitnat al-Khawarij" in Pakistan and called for the continuation of effective measures to ensure the country's security, maintain stability and protect the lives and property of citizens. They stressed that establishing sustainable security and countering internal threats requires effective and responsible measures by relevant institutions.

The conference also stressed the need to end US interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, identifying the preservation of political independence, national sovereignty and the country's decision-making integrity as fundamental priorities.

Participants stressed the need for continued joint cooperation among Pakistani Shia parties and organizations to counter sectarian propaganda, prevent the spread of religious differences and strengthen national unity. They also called for Pakistan to play a responsible and active role in reducing regional tensions, resolving differences among Islamic countries through diplomatic channels and supporting oppressed nations.

The national conference of representatives of Pakistani Shia parties and organizations in Karachi concluded with emphasis on several fundamental axes: support for oppressed nations, condemnation of attacks on Iran, Palestine and Lebanon, countering fake news and divisive propaganda, strengthening Islamic solidarity, preserving Pakistan's security and independence, and the need to use the country's diplomatic capacities to reduce tensions and establish peace in the region.

Participants stressed that joint efforts to achieve regional peace and stability, expand understanding among Muslim countries and counter sectarian differences must continue seriously.

It is worth noting that representatives and figures from the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, the Shia Ulema Council, the Imamia Students Organization, the Imamia Organization, the Assembly of Mosque Imams and Imamia Scholars, the Payam-e-Wilayat Foundation, the Mourning Organization, the Jafariya Organization, the Movement for the Awakening of the Ummah of Mustafa (PBUH) and other national and religious organizations attended the conference.

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