AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Altaf Abbas Kazmi, Central Deputy Secretary for Information of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan and former Central President of the Jafaria Students Organisation Pakistan, paid a special visit to the Qom office of Qa'id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan, where he met with the office director, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Basharat Hussain Zaidi.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Basharat Hussain Zaidi welcomed Syed Altaf Abbas Kazmi upon his arrival. During the meeting, the two discussed matters of mutual interest, organisational activities and ongoing initiatives across various fields.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of advancing the vision of Qa'id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan, strengthening organisational ties and expanding mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, Syed Altaf Abbas Kazmi congratulated Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Basharat Hussain Zaidi on his reappointment as the representative of Qa'id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan for another two-year term. He also conveyed his best wishes and prayed for his continued success.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting interfaith unity, strengthening mutual relations and making organisational activities more effective.

It is worth mentioning that Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Zaigham Abbas Jawad, office in-charge; Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr Sadiq Hussain Manawari, office secretary; and Syed Nasir Abbas Naqvi, head of the Pilgrims Affairs Department, were also present at the meeting.