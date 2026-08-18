Imam Khamenei’s Blood Led to Defeat of Colonialism and Revived Spirit of Awakening in Muslim Ummah: Shia Ulema Council Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, said that the struggle of the martyred leader, Imam Khamenei, and the late leader, Allama Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, serves as a guiding light for the Muslim Ummah. Through their intellectual vision, courage, foresight, and steadfast struggle, these great leaders awakened the Ummah and promoted awareness of unity and solidarity.

Addressing a condolence conference held at Jamia Najaf, Kotli Imam Hussain, in Dera Ismail Khan, in memory of Imam Khamenei and Allama Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, Allama Wahidi said that the sacred blood of the martyred leader had infused the Muslim Ummah with a renewed spirit of awakening and unity. As a result, oppressive and colonial powers around the world were confronted with humiliation and defeat. He said that their ideology continues to convey a message of freedom, dignity, and awakening to oppressed nations and the Muslim Ummah.

Paying tribute to the services of Allama Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, Allama Wahidi said that through his courage, bravery, wisdom, and foresight, he inspired a spirit of awareness among the nation and provided a clear intellectual and practical direction for Muslim unity and national solidarity.

Allama Wahidi further said that, following the path of the martyred leader Imam Khomeini, people from various sections of the Ummah around the world are united under the leadership of Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Khamenei, and declared their allegiance and support for him. He also paid tribute to the political vision and national and communal services of Pakistan’s Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, particularly his efforts to promote Muslim unity. He said that they are moving forward under his leadership with complete harmony and a strong national spirit.

Referring to Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, he paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the martyrs of the independence movement, and all those who made sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan, while extending Independence Day greetings to the entire nation.

He said that the spirit of unity and solidarity on which Pakistan was founded remains equally essential today. Followers of all religions and schools of thought, he added, would work together to make this nuclear-armed country stronger and more prosperous. He said that they are united in their struggle to eliminate provincial, linguistic, regional, and sectarian prejudices, as well as takfirism, extremism, and terrorism. Paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in confronting the Khawarij and takfiri elements, he said they remain prepared to make every sacrifice for the security, sovereignty, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Allama Muhammad Ramadan Tauqeer, Provincial President of South Punjab Allama Amir Abbas Hamdani, and other religious scholars also addressed the conference.