Bahraini Religious Scholars Warn of “Existential Threat” to Religious Affairs

ABNA24 - Bahrain's religious scholars have issued a strongly worded statement warning the Al Khalifa regime that it has embarked on a dangerous path against religion, describing what they call an "existential threat" to religious doctrine, beliefs, and rituals.

In the statement, the scholars said the situation in Bahrain cannot be reformed unless the country's course aligns with God's established religion, warning that any opposition to its beliefs, principles, rulings, laws, or rituals carries grave consequences for the entire nation.

"We warn, with the utmost seriousness and responsibility, out of deep concern for our beloved homeland Bahrain — which throughout its history has known no religion but Islam — that the regime has taken a path against religion with reckless intensity," the statement said.

The scholars denounced the government for systematically targeting Jaafari endowments, Hussainiyas, mourning halls, mosques, and cemeteries, placing them under the authority of a single state council chaired by a government minister — a move they said violates decades of established practice that guaranteed the independence of endowment affairs from political control.

They said the council's decisions have been imposed on overseers and trustees, with the right to appoint and dismiss them handed to official policy — a step they described as a violation of the conditions set by endowers and the provisions of their documents, which they consider binding religious texts.

"This is a blatant transgression against religious guardianship, which derives its legitimacy only from the endower and their conditions, or from religious authority — not from an administrative decision or executive dominance," the statement said. It warned that this constitutes a dangerous gateway to turning houses of God and mourning gatherings into state-affiliated centers subject to political calculations.

The scholars also condemned the regime's latest oppressive decision to shackle religious discourse and the absolute voice of religion across all areas of life — education, learning, preaching, and outreach — by making them subject to government permission and licensing.

"This is opposition to religion and its nationalization, instead of being subordinate to it, as God Almighty has commanded," they said.

They noted that the decision contradicts constitutional provisions on religious freedom and the country's long-standing customs and traditions, which have passed down through generations guaranteeing the independence of mosques, Hussainiyas, and religious activities from political interference.

The statement called for reason and the reversal of a series of decisions that place chains around religion, warning that the outcome will be catastrophic and destructive.

The country's condition, the scholars said, cannot be reformed except by adhering to religion, reviving its rulings, and upholding the justice and political and livelihood rights God has ordained for the people — as well as guaranteeing their dignity and freedom, which they said are inseparable from their religious dignity and freedom.

They warned against further stripping of rights, crushing of dignity, and confiscation of what remains of the limited space for religion.



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