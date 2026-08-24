Women’s Wing of Markaz-e-Tablighat-e-Islami Balochistan Holds Condolence Ceremony in Memory of Martyr Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A condolence ceremony was held at Madrasah Khadijatul Kubra (SA) on August 23, 2026, under the auspices of the Women’s Wing of Markaz-e-Tablighat-e-Islami Balochistan, to commemorate the memory of the late leader, Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei (RA). Women participants attended the ceremony and paid tribute by lighting candles in his memory.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that the martyr leader had devoted his entire life to the service of Islam, the Holy Quran, the Muslim Ummah, and the defence of oppressed people around the world. He said that Khamenei had consistently promoted the message of resistance, perseverance, and continuous struggle against oppression and global arrogance.

He described the late leader’s thoughts and struggle as a valuable asset for the Muslim world, adding that his sacrifice would continue to inspire future generations with lessons of freedom, steadfastness, and striving in the path of Allah.

Speaking on the importance of Muslim unity, Allama Domki said that the ideas and teachings of the martyr leader provided important guidance for the Islamic world. He noted that the Muslim Ummah was facing numerous challenges, including the situation in Palestine and Gaza, sectarianism, religious intolerance, and what he described as conspiracies by global powers against Islam and Muslims.

He urged Muslims to demonstrate wisdom, unity, and mutual cooperation instead of division, and called on Muslim countries to strengthen their unity and independence.