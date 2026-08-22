40-day memorial ceremony held in Moscow for martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony to mark the 40th day after the funeral and burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at the Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) Mosque of the Iranian Embassy in Russia and was attended by Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

Many attendees included Iranians, Shia individuals from various nationalities, and those interested in the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. They recited prayers and verses from the Holy Quran to commemorate the memory of Ayatollah Khamenei, his martyred family members, and other martyrs of the US–Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Additionally, another memorial ceremony honoring the martyred leader was held on Thursday, organized by a Shia religious organization at the Fatemieh Mosque in Moscow.

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