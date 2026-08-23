Russia’s grand mufti praises Iran’s efforts to strengthen Islamic unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russia’s Grand Mufti and the head of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, Ravil Gaynutdin, has praised Tehran’s efforts to strengthen solidarity within the Islamic Ummah.

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali on Saturday, Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin described the late Leader’s founding of the World Forum of Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought as a valuable step and praised the Iranian nation and Armed Forces for their recent resistance and achievements against global powers.

He said Iran’s steadfastness and victory sent a clear message to the world that resistance can defeat domination, adding that these successes stem from national unity and the wise leadership of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Ambassador Jalali, for his part, highlighted the historical role of Russian scholars in preserving Islamic teachings and praised their contributions, including the dignified organization of Eid prayers in Moscow.

He also thanked the Russian clerics for attending the funeral ceremony, calling it a sign of deep bonds between the two nations.

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