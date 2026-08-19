Iran's parliament speaker: US seeks dignified exit from region, Israel has no future

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's parliament speaker said Wednesday that U.S. forces are seeking a "dignified exit" from the region, and that the Israeli regime "no longer has a future" in the West Asia region.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking at Baghdad airport where martyr Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were martyred in a 2020 U.S. strike, said the spot symbolised the shared history of the two nations and the "confrontation between the front of truth and the front of falsehood."

He said the United States had martyred the two men because it could not stop the strengthening and spread of the Resistance Front, but the act had failed to block its power. "It is enough to look at the state of the region to see who is winning," he said.

Ghalibaf said the Ramadan war had shown the power of Iranian resistance, and that the discourse of Resistance had now become global. "The dirty reality of the Zionists has been exposed to the peoples of the world, and Israel is known as the enemy of humanity," he said.

"After the Ramadan war, we are witnessing a transformation in the region's security order. In the new regional order, the interference of foreigners and extra-regional actors is rapidly decreasing. American forces are seeking a dignified exit plan from the region, and the Zionist regime no longer has a future in our region," Qalibaf said.

He said his visit to Iraq is aimed at strengthening the new regional order and accelerating cooperation among all regional states without foreign interference. Iran is ready for deep security interactions among Islamic countries, he said, tied to sustainable economic cooperation.

Ghalibaf said he would meet Iraqi government and parliamentary officials and attend the ceremony in Karbala marking 40 days since the burial of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, conveying the thanks of the new Leader and the Iranian people to Iraq for the funeral ceremonies.

"The bond between the two nations of Iran and Iraq is historic, deep-rooted and unbreakable. Our brotherhood is our strength," he said.

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