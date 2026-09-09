Iranian Missiles Target US-Linked Airbases in Jordan, Explosions Reported in Bahrain

ABNA24 - Iranian missiles targeted the Muwaffaq Salti airbase in the Azraq area and the Prince Hassan base in Jordan on Wednesday, with explosions also reported in Bahrain.

Arab sources reported hearing explosions across Jordan. The Jordanian army scrambled fighter jets to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles because U.S. air defence systems were reportedly unable to engage them, the reports said.

Al Jazeera correspondents reported interceptions over Irbid in northern Jordan, Amman and other eastern and northern cities. Syrian television said Iranian missiles were tracked over Sweida and targeted Jordan.

No immediate details on casualties or damage were available.



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