Large-Scale Escalation of Zionist Regime's Military Attacks in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Hassan Jouni, a military and strategic expert, in his analysis of these attacks, stated that these simultaneous operations in multiple areas indicate an approach beyond responding to Hezbollah's drone attacks, and that Israel is seeking to completely change the field equation in southern Lebanon.

He added that the expansion of operations to areas north of the Litani River, such as Arabsalim and Kfar Reman, is being carried out within the framework of expanding operations around the strategic heights of Tall al-Tahir, an area over which the Israeli army has announced operational control.

Jouni noted that the Arabsalim area, near Jabal al-Rayhan and Jabal al-Rafee, has long been an operational area and an important logistical base for Hezbollah.

Interactive maps also show that demolition operations in the Bani Hayyan area, at an altitude of 525 meters overlooking Al-Saluqi and Al-Hujayr, are being carried out in a strategic position that has been a main area of conflict in previous wars.

According to this report, Israeli attacks have also expanded to areas north of the Litani River, including Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa, Kfar Reman, Arabsalim, and Ain al-Tineh in the western Bekaa, indicating the wide scope of Israeli targeting.

In response, Israeli media have reported on the possibility of reducing forces in the "yellow zone" to the "gray line" at a distance of 2 to 4 kilometers from the border.

Jouni emphasized that Israel, through extensive demolition operations, is seeking to change the topography and transform the natural landscape into a military geography favorable to itself, in order to eliminate forested areas and visual barriers and destroy Hezbollah's infrastructure.

The military expert stressed that any Israeli withdrawal must be accompanied by coordination with the Lebanese government and the guarantee of the Lebanese army's deployment in the evacuated areas; otherwise, these areas will become security vacuums that threaten stability.

It is worth noting that the Zionist regime's war against Lebanon since early March has resulted in the martyrdom of 4,532 people, the wounding of 12,318 others, and the displacement of over one million people. The occupying forces have also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current attacks, and some areas have been under Israeli occupation for decades.

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