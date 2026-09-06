Republican Concern Over Elections Turning into Referendum on Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New York Times reported that American Republicans find themselves in a difficult position on the eve of the midterm congressional elections, as they need Trump's financial support and voter base to win, while fearing that the president's low popularity could lead to their defeat.

Last week, Trump gathered about two dozen vulnerable House Republicans at a White House Rose Garden dinner and promised to personally enter the field to maintain the Republican majority in Congress. He said he would be "100 percent and all the way" with these candidates until November and plans to travel to 35 key electoral districts.

Trump's Unpopularity; A Republican Dilemma in the Elections

This action comes as Republicans are trying to prevent the upcoming elections from becoming a referendum on Trump's performance. The president's popularity has reached its lowest levels, and some administration decisions, including tariff policies, government spending cuts, and the war with Iran, have created political costs for a portion of Republican voters as well. Trump not only shows no intention of stepping back from the center of the Republican campaign, but has also asked his supporters to "pretend he is on the ballot" in the elections.

The report added that one of the Republicans' main problems is Trump's extensive financial resources. His political committee has nearly one billion dollars in funds, but so far, only a very small portion of this money has been spent on the midterm elections. On Friday, Trump said he intends to spend between 400 and 500 million dollars from these resources to support Republicans he deems worthy. However, concern is growing among Republicans, particularly about electoral races in states like North Carolina and Georgia, which may turn out in their favor.

Some moderate Republicans have also tried to create a limited distance from Trump. For example, Mike Lawler, a Republican representative from New York, has mentioned his disagreement with Trump on taxes in his campaign ads. Tom Barrett, a Michigan representative, has also released ads emphasizing his vote to limit Trump's war powers against Iran. However, these same representatives still participate in Trump's campaign events and enjoy his support. Some Republican candidates have also removed images of Trump or references to his endorsement from their campaign websites.

In response, Republican leaders are trying to focus the campaign on the danger of a Democratic victory. House Speaker Mike Johnson, accusing Democrats of socialist and Marxist tendencies, has called on voters to consider Republicans as a "wise and stable" choice against them. However, some Republicans believe the party, after two years in power, has limited legislative achievements to present to voters.

Don Bacon, a Republican representative from Nebraska, has warned that Trump's declining popularity could become like a "ball and chain" around Republican candidates' feet. He also pointed to voter dissatisfaction with tariffs, the Ukraine war, tensions with US allies, and the chaotic political atmosphere.

Overall, Republicans find themselves in a position where they cannot fully distance themselves from Trump, nor do they want the elections to become a referendum on his performance. According to analysts, after a decade of deep political ties between Trump and the Republican Party, efforts to "escape Trump's shadow" have become very difficult, an issue that could determine the fate of control over the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

On the other hand, the latest Gallup data shows that Americans' leaning toward the Democratic Party has increased significantly over the past year, and the party now leads Republicans by 10 percent, a gap unprecedented since 2008. This change comes as Trump's popularity has remained below 40 percent for months, and polls show Democrats have become competitive in a number of key Senate races, even in states that voted heavily for Trump in past years.

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