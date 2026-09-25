Muslim Worshippers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Raise Funds for Hindu Child Battling Rare Illness

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hundreds of worshippers outside Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid contributed money for the treatment of a young Hindu child suffering from a rare genetic disorder after volunteers appealed for assistance following Friday prayers.

According to social media reports and accounts shared by campaign organisers, the child has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a serious neuromuscular condition that affects muscle strength and movement. The family says treatment is highly expensive.

Videos shared online show volunteers informing worshippers about the child’s illness and the family’s financial difficulties. Many people were seen stopping to enquire about her condition and making contributions according to their means.

The fundraising effort reportedly began outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi, where social media activist Sunny Mahour and his associates are said to have met the child’s mother. According to reports, the mother was distressed about her daughter’s medical condition and treatment expenses.

After learning about the case, the volunteers began seeking donations from people nearby. What initially started as a small effort later developed into a broader fundraising campaign. Organisers wore T-shirts carrying the child’s photograph and information about her condition and also used QR codes to facilitate digital donations.

The child’s mother described the difficulties her daughter faces in daily life. In statements cited by campaign organisers, she said, “Even when she wants to drink water, my daughter waits for someone to come and help her.”

She added that while other children of a similar age are able to run and play, her daughter spends most of her time confined to bed.

According to the family and campaign organisers, the child requires a specialised injection as part of her treatment, with the cost said to exceed ₹9 crore. However, the exact treatment recommended for the child, the cost of the medicine and the total medical expenditure could not be independently verified.

Campaign supporters have also claimed on social media that approximately ₹6.33 crore have been raised so far. This figure could not be independently verified, and fundraising totals may change as contributions continue.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 is a rare inherited disorder that affects motor neurons, leading to severe muscle weakness. The condition is generally associated with mutations in the SMN1 gene, which affects the body’s ability to produce a protein necessary for the survival of motor neurons. Children affected by severe forms of the disease often require assistance with basic daily activities.

Several treatments for SMA are available, including gene therapy and other advanced medical interventions. The suitability of any treatment depends on a patient’s age, clinical condition, genetic profile and medical assessment by specialists.

At present, the total amount required for the child’s treatment, the funds raised so far and the exact cost of the proposed medical intervention remain unverified.