Former US Secretary of War: Trump Trapped Himself in Deadlock in War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Leon Panetta, the former Secretary of War and former Director of the CIA, warned that the war between the United States and Iran, which Donald Trump began over six months ago, could continue for another six months.

He said the war is in danger of becoming an endless war in the Middle East, and there is no clear prospect for its end.

Panetta told The Guardian, "The United States and Iran are trapped in a serious deadlock, and there are very limited options to end the war."

Referring to the experience of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, he warned that this conflict could become "another failed war" in the Middle East. Panetta said, "I suspect this war will continue for another six months without resolution."

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